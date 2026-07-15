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With the Emporia Smart 8, you shouldn't have to worry about the display

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 15.7.2026

A broken display is the most common damage to smartphones. Emporia wants to prevent this with the Smart 8 by using a case and rubber corners. In case of damage, the screen will be replaced free of charge.

Emporia has made a name for itself as a provider of so-called senior smartphones. With the company's latest model, the focus is on protecting the 6.36-inch OLED display. With its simple interface and large icons, the mid-range device primarily appeals to people who find conventional smartphones too delicate.

Protected display with safety net

Emporia calls its flip-open protective case a Smartcover, and it is primarily intended to prevent scratches in a bag. But it will hopefully also cover the screen in the event of a fall. The touchscreen can still be accessed via four openings. Four contacts can be set up for a quick call.

In addition, the four corners of the Smart 8 have rubber attachments. These absorb falls if the smartphone lands on a corner, without it being a bulky outdoor model.

Should the display break despite these protective measures, Emporia promises a free replacement for the first twelve months after purchase. Neither the new display nor the labor or shipping costs will be charged to the buyer.

Hearing aids and emergency button

Appropriate for the target group, which is over 65 years old, the Emporia Smart 8 supports the Asha protocol. It establishes a wireless connection to hearing aids so that they can function as headphones. The "No-Panic-Button" on the back can be used to call for help in an emergency. Alternatively, it can be assigned other functions such as Gemini as an AI voice assistant.

It is also particularly noteworthy that the 128 gigabyte data storage can be expanded by up to 512 gigabytes with a microSD card. In addition, the Smart 8's battery is replaceable. However, with 3880 mAh, the battery capacity is comparatively low. At least it can be charged wirelessly – without specifying the exact standard.

The other features of the Emporia Smart 8 at a glance:

Display: 6.36 inch OLED, 2670 × 1200 pixels

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 7300

RAM: 6 gigabytes

Main camera: 50 megapixels, although it remains unclear what function the second camera with eight megapixels performs

Front camera: 32 megapixels

Android 16 and five generations of updates and security patches

Other: Bluetooth 5.4, 5G, NFC, fingerprint sensor

Price and availability

The Emporia Smart 8 is expected to be available from mid-July – i.e. approximately now. The recommended retail price is 499 euros. I do not have any separate information for Switzerland.

Header image: Emporia

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