With the ThinkBook VertiFlex, the notebook display can be rotated into portrait format

Lenovo is keen to experiment. The latest concepts are a notebook with a display that can be rotated into portrait format and a notebook holder that follows you around.

Lenovo has unveiled new notebooks, monitors, workstations and the 2nd generation of the Legion Go gaming handheld just in time for IFA. More exciting than new chipsets in familiar models, however, are concepts such as the ThinkBook VertiFlex. The display of this prototype notebook can be rotated into portrait format.

Always the right page format

Lenovo is never at a loss for ideas for notebooks . Whether the prototypes will eventually become purchasable products, however, is not certain. This also applies to the Lenovo ThinkBook VertiFlex Concept. This notebook has a hinge in the lid that allows the 14-inch display to be rotated from landscape to portrait format - and back again. The image adjusts automatically.

I really like the idea. I find notebooks with 16:9 aspect ratio screens particularly impractical for reading text. This problem would disappear with the rotation to portrait format. Lenovo also points to viewing code, checking documents or mirroring a smartphone as scenarios that make more sense in portrait format.

The hinge can be seen from the back during the rotation.

The notebook display always in view

Lenovo is reviving an idea from IFA 2024 with the Smart Motion Concept. A year ago, a notebook recognised the person in front of the laptop. If the person moved, the screen rotated with them. This meant that you could always keep an eye on your notes or presentation during a lecture, for example, even though you weren't standing in the same place.

This notebook holder adjusts itself automatically.

This year, the entire notebook moves on a holder. And not just laterally, but also in height and adjusts its tilt. However, this makes no sense if you want to type on the notebook's keyboard.

The Smart Motion Concept is not only a stand, but also a docking station. Lenovo has equipped it with several connections: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 2x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI and 1x LAN. However, the current prototype does not have voice control like the Auto Twist AI PC a year ago.

The notebook holder with its connections is also a docking station.

