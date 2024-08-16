Word, Outlook and OneNote can crash when typing

Some Microsoft 365 users are currently struggling with programme crashes. These occur during typing or when running the spell checker. Word, Outlook and OneNote are affected.

As Microsoft states in a support article, users are currently struggling with software crashes in Word, Outlook and OneNote. They can occur from version 2407 build 17830.20138 of the respective application. The crash, or the closing of the programme, occurs while typing or executing functions such as the spell checker.

As the company writes, the cause of the problem is an old language pack that has not been updated to the latest version. A bug fix is still pending. Microsoft's Outlook and Office teams are currently investigating the problem.

For anyone who wants to find out whether Office 365 is affected by this error after a programme crash, Microsoft refers to the article to certain values in the Windows Event Viewer application log and to a version check of a DLL file under C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\root\Office16.

Workaround helps

At least there is a workaround; support advises to first carry out an online repair of the affected Office application. Then, if available, old Office language installations should be uninstalled in the "Installed apps" settings of Windows. Last but not least, the currently used language package should be uninstalled in the Office options and reloaded.