Xiaomi and Realme have ideas for external lenses on smartphones

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 4.3.2025

At the Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi and Realme are showcasing two different concepts for adding an external lens to a smartphone.

Smartphones should be thin and compact. This results in physical limits for image quality at long focal lengths. So why not use external lenses, thought two exhibitors at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Xiaomi not only attaches a lens to the back of its concept smartphone, but also an image sensor. Instead, Realme has come up with a mount that allows Leica M lenses to be attached over the smartphone's camera.

Xiaomi: compact, magnetic and with image sensor

Xiaomi's concept consists of a clip-on camera with a 35 mm lens. The housing also contains a four-thirds sensor with a resolution of 100 megapixels. The housing adheres securely and magnetically to a customised Xiaomi 15, which I was able to see for myself at the trade fair stand. When not in use, the camera and smartphone can still be easily separated with two hands.

The mechanical aperture is clearly visible.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Two pins according to the new "LaserLink" standard from Xiaomi supply the clip-on camera with power and transfer the image data to the smartphone.

The magnetic ring holds the camera and the two pins transmit power and data.

Source: Jan Johannsen

When I open the camera app on the Xiaomi 15, it offers me the smartphone's cameras by default. For photos with the clip-on camera, I have to switch via a button on the touchscreen. I can then set the manual aperture of the external lens between f/1.4 and f11 via the smartphone. No smartphone currently offers such a wide range. I can also focus manually using the focus ring on the lens.

The manual focus can be set on the lens.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The only thing missing for me is a proper shutter button. With Xiaomi's concept, it's still the round virtual button on the touchscreen.

Realme: new life for DSLR lenses

Realme, on the other hand, uses the camera of its smartphone with a 1-inch sensor. However, interchangeable lenses with a Leica M mount can be attached to the smartphone using a special holder. Unfortunately, I was unable to get my hands on the construction at the manufacturer's stand. A Realme employee used the setup to take portrait photos of visitors, switching back and forth between two lenses. An iPhone serves as a comparison device to demonstrate how much better the DSLR lenses are.

Realme uses Leica M lenses.

Source: Jan Johannsen

The potential gain in focal length and image quality comes at the expense of handiness in Realme's concept. An important aspect for smartphones. Xiaomi's concept seems to make more sense to me for travelling - but I don't own a collection of M-mount lenses either.

Switching to a different lens works just like with an SLR camera.

Source: Jan Johannsen

Sony failed with a similar concept

Sony tried a similar concept over ten years ago. The Sony QX series consisted of several interchangeable lenses with APS-C sensors that were clamped onto smartphones. With the QX1, there was even a wireless adapter for classic Sony lenses. The connection to the mobile was via Bluetooth. This meant that the lens could also be used at some distance from the smartphone.

The Sony QX was an adapter with an image sensor for interchangeable lenses.

Source: Sony

