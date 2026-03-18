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You can now use "Pokémon Sleep" and WhatsApp with your Garmin watch

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 18.3.2026

Garmin watches are becoming more compatible: you can now install WhatsApp directly on your watch. You have been transferring your tracked sleep data to the mobile game "Pokémon Sleep" since last week.

There is good news for owners of a Garmin smartwatch: The watches are getting new services. With the WhatsApp application, you can bring the messenger to your watch and if you are a «Pokémon» fan, you can track your sleep with your Garmin watch in «Pokémon» style.

WhatsApp on the smartwatch

With the right setup, you can already view WhatsApp messages on your watch and - on Android smartphones - reply to them with predefined sentences.

Now there is a WhatsApp app in the Garmin Connect IQ Store that you can install directly on your smartwatch. This not only shows you new messages, but also allows you to reply to them directly using the display keyboard. You can also send emojis and symbols and reject incoming WhatsApp calls. Another practical feature is that you can view the last ten messages in your chat history on your watch.

According to its own information, WhatsApp is the only third-party messenger app for Garmin watches. This takes the sports watches one step closer to becoming everyday companions. But you still can't do without your smartphone: To work, the app must be able to communicate with WhatsApp on your paired Android or Apple smartphone. Messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

The app is compatible with Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Vivoactive watches.

Cooperation with «Pokémon Sleep»

With «Pokémon Sleep» you can make your sleep tracking more colourful and playful. Normally, you have to place your smartphone next to you on the mattress while you sleep so that the app can analyse your sleep.

With the new cooperation between «Pokémon Sleep» and Garmin, which was already announced on the occasion of World Sleep Day in the announced last week, this is no longer necessary: the app uses the sleep data collected by your Garmin watch and synchronises it with the «Pokémon Sleep» app via Garmin Connect.

You need to have both apps installed on your paired Android or Apple smartphone. Most Garmin smartwatches are compatible with «Pokémon Sleep». You can find a list of devices that do not work with it here.

What is «Pokémon Sleep»? The sleep tracking app offers «Pokémon»fans a charming mix of collecting fun, nostalgia and motivation to sleep more regularly and better. Depending on the length and quality of your sleep, different Pokémon will appear in the morning for you to collect. During the day, you complete small tasks: For example, you prepare dishes for your Relaxo from collected items and put together a research team. Unlike normal sleep tracking, the app rewards good sleep behaviour directly with game progress, new Pokémon and development levels.

Garmin also offers two free, customisable «Pokémon Sleep» watch faces for your smartwatch. For both, you can choose from different Pokémon to display on your watch. Based on your energy level, the selected Pokémon takes on different poses during the day.

If you record your sleep data at least once in «Pokémon Sleep» by 1 November 2026, you will receive three Poké-Cookies as a gift.

Header image: Garmin

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