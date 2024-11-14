You never need to charge this e-scooter

The "Lightfoot" looks unusual, but can contribute to energy-saving mobility in sunny regions thanks to its large solar panels.

Is it a travelling solar cell? Is it a wheeled suitcase? It's a solar-powered e-scooter! You've never seen a scooter like the "Lightfoot". The company Otherlab from the USA unveiled the miniature vehicle on 13 November as a "solar-powered smile machine" https://www.rollingsunshine.com/news/introducing-lightfoot. It is said to combine the advantages of a bicycle and an e-scooter and is also "a lot of fun".

The highlight are two 120-watt solar panels on the sides of the scooter, which give it its box-like appearance. The manufacturer states that the panels provide enough energy for a range of up to 28 kilometres per day in good conditions. To do this, the scooter must be parked in places with good sunlight. In theory, it is therefore possible to never have to charge the scooter.

A single hour of sunshine enables a journey of three miles, or around 4.8 kilometres, according to the manufacturer. The kinetic energy lost during braking is also converted into electrical energy and fed into the battery. A waterproof display is attached to the handlebars and provides information on the most important values.

The battery of the "Lightfoot" has a capacity of 1.1 kilowatt hours and should be sufficient for a range of up to 60 kilometres when fully charged. If you don't have time to wait for better weather, you can also plug the scooter into the wall socket. The 600-watt charging module should bring the battery to a charge level of 80 per cent in 90 minutes.

No driving licence required

The "Lightfoot" is powered by two 750 W brushless DC motors. The speed is limited to 20 miles per hour, which is the equivalent of around 32 kilometres per hour. According to the manufacturer, the scooter is legally recognised as an e-scooter in the USA. This means that no driving licence is required, but the scooter may not be used on country roads either.

Two people can sit on the saddle of the "Lightfoot". Inside, there is a lockable luggage compartment with a capacity of 45.2 litres, which can carry a weight of up to 15 kilograms. If there is no key in the ignition lock, the wheels lock automatically. This means that thieves cannot simply roll the scooter away. The chassis of the "Lightfoot" is made of aluminium. The scooter weighs 62 kilograms.

The right-hand solar panel provides access to the luggage compartment.

Source: Otherlab

Otherlab states that the scooter will be delivered from January 2025. It is expected to cost around 5000 US dollars in the USA. It is not known whether the "Lightfoot" will also be available in Europe.

Who invented it?

Otherlab is according to its own information, an independent "research and design laboratory" that is involved in various projects. The company's aim is to bring new solutions in the fields of sustainability and robotics to market maturity. It has been active for ten years and says it has worked with numerous companies and government agencies during this time.