YouTube shorts are getting longer

YouTube has announced an extensive update for shorts. From 15 October, short videos may last up to three minutes. There are also new functions to improve the presentation and interaction.

YouTube Shorts are getting an extensive update. This was announced by YouTube on 3 October in an official blog post. From 15 October, content creators will be able to upload shorts of up to three minutes in length. Previously, these videos were allowed to have a maximum length of 60 seconds. According to YouTube, this change was the feature most requested by content creators. The portrait format, which distinguishes the shorts from classic YouTube videos, remains unchanged.

In addition, the appearance of YouTube Shorts will be slightly optimised. According to YouTube, the content of the video creators will be placed more in the foreground so that the viewer can concentrate better on the content. The displayed icons will now only be transparent. In addition, comments will be displayed in a previously unseen form, even without clicking on the comment button.

On the left you can see the old design, on the right is the new look of YouTube Shorts.

Source: YouTube

In addition, there are further changes: The video platform is introducing a template feature that allows video creators to reuse formats from other shorts. If you like a video, you can click on "Remix" and "Select this template" to give the video your own style or jump on a trend. The new update also allows shorts creators to directly access existing YouTube content and incorporate it into their videos.

There is also a very interesting change for users in my opinion. There will soon be an option to display fewer shorts in the feed. YouTube therefore seems to be aware that there are also users who prefer longer, classic videos and feel disturbed by the shorts in the feed.