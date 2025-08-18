News + Trends 16 7

Youtuber builds his cats an underground system

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 18.8.2025

Some people will do anything for their pets. This includes Youtuber "Xing's World", who has built an underground system for his cats.

Instead of «Mind the gap!», the cat house of Chinese Youtuber Xing's World «MInd the cat». He spent four months building an underground system for his furry friends. In the video, he says that he had two main concerns at the beginning: how to get the train and platform doors open at the same time and how to get the mini escalator to work. The proof of the pudding is in the eating and so he simply got to work. As you can see in the video, he spared no effort to realise his project.

In addition to the technical challenges, working in a confined space also seems to have been a challenge. Xing's World tackled the project at the request of his followers. Two years ago, he built a miniature house for his pets, and his YouTube channel is dedicated exclusively to this. He designs various attractions for his pets in the house. He is gradually adding more rooms to it: from a garage to a shopping centre and a spa, he has already created quite a few things. For one of his projects, he built 100 shelters for stray cats in his neighbourhood within 48 hours. My personal favourite, however, is the cat holiday island:

I'm particularly impressed by the expertise that Xing's World puts into its projects. What do you think, are they useful or pointless?

Header image: Screenshot Youtube / Xing's World

