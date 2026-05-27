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Youtuber prints a 3D benchmark in under a minute - and completely rebuilds his machine to do so

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 27.5.2026

Youtuber Yan Roetz completes his Minuteman project: printing a 3D bench in under a minute. All he needs is a lot of time and a good dose of DIY madness.

A year and a half ago, Youtuber Yan Roetz asked himself a simple question: is it possible to print a 3D Benchy - the 3D printing Community's small reference boat - in under 60 seconds? What followed was an almost two-year project full of failures, redesigns and technical obsession. In episode 20, the final instalment of the Minuteman project, he provides the answer. He succeeds in printing a Benchy in 59 seconds.

For context: modern, conventional printers can print a 3D benchy in 20 to 30 minutes.

The motion system needs to be changed

Roetz completed the last test in 74 seconds - so another 15 seconds had to be saved. His self-developed hotend achieves a flow rate of up to 400 mm³/s, while the cooling nozzle blows around 400 litres of compressed air per minute onto the printed object. Both were no longer a bottleneck. The problem lay with the motion system.

Roetz tackled the problem in two steps. First, he replaced the heavy aluminium pulleys (around 40 grammes each) with ultra-light printed versions weighing only around 15 grammes. Then comes the more radical step: he throws out the previous air bearing system completely and replaces the movement platform with a water jet-cut carbon fibre plate construction. This slides in a wafer-thin gap between the granite base and a glass plate and is driven by pre-tensioned cables. The result weighs only around 117 grammes - for a machine that is built on a 1300-kilogram coordinate measuring machine.

Acceleration of up to 250 G

In the subsequent tests, Roetz gradually increases the acceleration - up to 250 G, or 2.5 million mm/s². For comparison: the Voltron Nevera roller coaster at Europa Park reaches a maximum of 4 G. During one test, a fastening element breaks, which he redesigns and reinforces. After further iterations, the system runs stably. In addition, the slicer settings are finely tuned: 1700 mm/s print speed, 200 instead of 250 G acceleration, ten per cent line infill, two walls - and the filament FormFutura Volcano PLA in black, which cools particularly well at high speeds. Thanks to various optimisations, the finished Benchy weighs only around 7 grammes.

The almost finished printed Benchy.

Source: Screenshot Youtube / Roetz 4.0

After numerous failed attempts, it finally works: a complete, repeatable Benchy print in under 60 seconds. Not perfect, but functional - and fast.

Not a competition, but a Community

Shortly before the final video, another creator called Matt The Printing Nerd had also published a sub-60-second benchmark. Roetz takes it sportingly, but misses the technical details of Matt's approach and appeals to him to share his findings openly. For Roetz, the project was never a race, but always an article for the Community. And he has definitely succeeded in doing so with this conclusion.

Header image: Screenshot Youtube / Roetz 4.0

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