Zepp Health launches first earbuds on the market with "Amazfit Up"

Until now, the Zepp Health brand was primarily known for its affordable and high-performance wearables such as the Amazfit sports watches. Now the Chinese brand is launching its first sports headphones, the "Amazfit Up".

According to the press release, the "Amazfit Up" earphones have been specially developed to enable users to perceive their surroundings without having to compromise on audio quality. According to the brand, this emphasises its commitment to promoting fitness and wellness through innovation.

These earphones are made for people who lead an active life and ensure seamless integration into everyday activities such as running, walking or travelling to work. In addition, they are said to offer excellent sound quality and all-day wearing comfort.

The new

"Amazfit Up" with the open ear design

Further, Zepp Health writes: "The open ear design of the "Amazfit Up" allows users to hear important sounds such as traffic or conversations, which increases safety outdoors. Unlike traditional in-ear headphones that block the ear canal, the Amazfit Up solution directs sound into the ear canal without closing it."

This would provide a pressure-free listening experience that protects the health of the ears. According to the manufacturer, the "Amazfit Up" earphones are lightweight and ergonomically shaped and are perfect for prolonged and active use. The ear clip design is intended to ensure a secure fit even during intensive training sessions or fast movements, as well as offering comfort and safety.

The

Key features according to the manufacturer

Open-ear design: preserves the perception of the environment

Enhanced comfort: Lightweight and pressure-free for long-lasting comfort

fashionable aesthetics: Elegant design is suitable for both fitness and lifestyle orientated users

Versatile use: Ideal for a variety of activities - from workouts and leisure to office work and commuting

Smartwatch pairing: Seamless integration with Amazfit smartwatches for music control, Zepp Flow interaction and hands-free calling

The retail price of the new "Amazfit Up" is expected to be €49.90.

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will test the technology and report on it. Analogue to the new "Amazfit T-Rex 3.