11 years, 100 issues, one last time: Oni Press ends "Rick and Morty" comics

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.2.2026

What began as a companion product to the series became a cosmos in its own right. Now Oni Press is finally drawing the line and bidding farewell to its "Rick and Morty" multiverse with an ironic farewell volume.

After over a decade, more than 100 regular issues and countless spin-offs, one of the longest-running comic adaptations of the past decade is coming to an end. US publisher Oni Press is ending its «Rick and Morty» comic licence and bidding farewell to its multiverse on 27 May 2026 with a final special volume twice the size.

«Rick and Morty Forever #0» is intended to mark the long-awaited «proper» conclusion and ironically plays with its own history of false farewells. The comic comprises 48 pages, written by Daniel Kibblesmith and drawn by Troy Little. It is published - almost defiantly against the variant cover trend - with just a silver wraparound cover.

Ten years of the multiverse on paper

When Oni Press published the first «Rick and Morty» comics in 2015, the series was seen as a companion product to the successful animated series. What began as an extension for fans developed into its own narrative cosmos over the years.

The series established recurring supporting characters, experimented with meta-commentaries and picked up on typical «Rick and Morty» topics such as nihilism, family conflicts and the absurdity of infinite realities. Often exaggerated, sometimes surprisingly serious.

The «right» farewell - for real this time

The fact that Oni Press is now talking about a final end is not part of the narrative by chance. In the comic history of the series, the «end» has been announced several times, only to be relativised again later or supplemented by new formats. «Rick and Morty Forever #0» deliberately picks up on this running gag. The volume ties in narratively and thematically with the previously completed arc «The End», which paves the way for the final chapter.

In terms of content, the farewell volume focuses on a mixture of self-reflection and escalation. The characters move through different versions of their own story, encounter alternative outcomes and indirectly comment on the endless loops of serialised narratives. The «end» is thus not staged as a clear conclusion, but as a deliberately set point in a universe that is by definition never complete.

What does the future hold?

What will happen to the comic rights to «Rick and Morty» in the future remains to be seen. A takeover by another publisher or a longer break until new stories are published is possible.

This only applies to the German-speaking market to a limited extent: In this country, the «Rick and Morty» comics are published by Panini, which holds a separate licence for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Panini publishes the Oni stories as anthologies, usually with a time delay. Whether and how Panini will continue after the end of the Oni licence is still unclear. The newer stories such as «The End» have not yet been published in German translation.

Header image: Oni Press

