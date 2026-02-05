News + Trends 1 0

Mattel presents the first action figures for the "Masters of the Universe" film

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 5.2.2026

The 80s are back: Mattel presented the first action figures for the live-action film adaptation of "Masters of the Universe" at the toy fair in Nuremberg.

On 4 June, things will get nostalgic in cinemas. That's when the new «Masters of the Universe» action film opens in German cinemas. Anyone who watched the animated series on TV at the end of the 80s or collected the action figures will be delighted. Because Mattel presented seven characters from the new collector's edition «Masters of the Universe Chronicles» at the toy fair in Nuremberg.

Including He-Man with his legendary Sword of Power and interchangeable hands as well as Skeletor with the Havoc staff. They are joined by Teela, Battle Cat, Man-At-Arms, Evil-Lyn, Tri-Klops and Trap Jaw.

Collector quality like «Marvel Legends» and «Star Wars Black Series»

The «Chronicles» line is on a par with established collector lines such as «Marvel Legends» or «Star Wars Black Series» in terms of size, style and proportions. Each figure has numerous points of movement, including butterfly joints on the shoulders and double elbow and knee joints. Mattel refers to this as «Deluxe Articulation» and promises dynamic poses.

From Eternia to the collector's cupboard

The figures are based on the aesthetics of the film and at the same time pick up on the classic designs that have been part of the franchise for over 40 years. They look familiar, but have been refreshed to match the film, which can be clearly seen at «Battle Cat».

Battle Cat in the film's new design.

Source: Mattel

All faces resemble the actors and actresses from the film: Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms and Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn.

It is not known whether the actors and actresses are happy with their miniatures.

Source: Mattel

According to the official announcement, the figures will go on sale between the end of April and May, just in time for the start of the film.

Reactivating the fanbase

«Masters of the Universe» was a pop culture phenomenon in the 80s and 90s with its mix of epic fantasy and science fiction. The animated series thrilled millions of children. Many parents from this era probably still have the «I have the power» ringing in their ears. Even though He-Man as «the most powerful man in the universe» and his arch-nemesis Skeletor never quite achieved the status of global pop icons, they were amazingly close to him from today's perspective.

Skeletor should not be missing from the collection, but I always disliked him as the antagonist of the hero He-Man.

Source: Mattel

Mattel is emphasising the importance of the franchise with the high-quality collection line at the level of «Marvel Legends». The Chronicles collection is deliberately aimed at people who were there as children and have probably long since sold their old figures. The new line could hit exactly the same nerve as the film. A mixture of nostalgia, modern design and technical details. And thus an attempt to pass the saga on to another generation.

Header image: Mattel

