News + Trends 4 1

DC Comics parodies its own superheroes in MAD style

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 30.1.2026

With "Mad about DC", the superhero publisher deliberately leaves the beaten track. The special issue combines classic Alfred E. Neumann humour with modern comic storytelling and presents the DC universe in an unusually self-critical form.

Just in time for 1 April 2026, DC Comics is bringing you a special highlight that blurs the boundaries between heroism and pure chaos. With the one-shot «MAD About DC», the publisher is publishing a 64-page parody in the classic style of the legendary MAD magazine. The magazine promises an unsparing reckoning with its own icons: from Batman to Superman to Wonder Woman.

Chip Zdarsky takes the helm

For this unusual project, DC has recruited a prominent name as guest editor: Chip Zdarsky. The author, who is known for his work on Batman, brings his experience in humour and satire to the table. Zdarsky commented on his new role with his usual irony, stating that things could only go downhill at DC after writing Batman stories.

The variant cover by Chip Zdarsky shows Alfred E. Neuman as a tongue-in-cheek version of the Batman villain Hush, while Batman and Superman become the grotesque staffage of a deliberately absurd scene in the background.

Source: DC Comics

The editor-in-chief of DC, Marie Javins, expressly supports the project. According to her, the project perfectly captures the spirit of MAD. The aim is to create a sharp and fearless satire that shakes up the DC universe with wit and craft. As the creatives involved know the characters inside out, they can parody them in a surprising and intelligent way.

Familiar faces and classic rubrics

In terms of content, you can expect a mix of new ideas and popular MAD traditions. A special highlight is the article by legend Sergio Aragonés, who devotes himself to comic book retailing in «A MAD Look at Comic Book Stores». The team of Jim Zub and Ramon Perez is also involved and presents a story called «Guy vs. Spy». This is an allusion to the classic «Spy vs. Spy», but here presumably focussing on Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Illustrator Dan Panosian combines MAD iconography and DC heroes on the main cover to create a deliberately exaggerated image composition.

Source: DC Comics

In addition, the magazine contains a brand new "DC Fold-In» by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne. These fold-in pictures at the end of the magazine have been a staple of MAD for decades and should not be missing in this special issue. A host of other well-known artists and authors, including Mark Waid, Scott Snyder, Gail Simone and Matt Fraction, also contribute parodies to lovingly poke fun at the publisher's heroes.

A legacy of satire and folding pictures

The fact that DC Comics chose the MAD format for its self-parody is no coincidence. Founded in 1952, MAD magazine shaped entire generations of artists and comedians with its irreverent humour and legendary film parodies. The mascot Alfred E. Neuman in particular, with his legendary motto «What, me worry?» («So what?») became a symbol for socially critical pranks.

With his famous grin, Alfred E. Neuman became a symbol for the anarchic humour of MAD Magazine.

Source: MAD Magazin

Although the magazine ceased regular newsstand distribution in 2019 and has since focussed primarily on reprints and specials, its influence on pop culture remains unbroken.

Since MAD finally came under the umbrella of DC Comics - and thus under the Warner Group network - in the course of several changes of ownership and has been published directly by DC since 2018, «MAD About DC» marks a modern return to its roots. It is the continuation of a tradition in which nothing and no one is too sacred not to be made fun of. You couldn't find a more fitting date for this than 1 April.

Header image: DC Comics

I like this article! 4 people like this article







