16K video at 60 Hz: HDMI 2.2 specifications are finalised

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 26.6.2025

HDMI 2.2 was already announced at the CES. At that time, the upcoming standard promised 10K videos. The final specifications now even allow a resolution of 16K.

The HDMI Forum already announced at this year's CES in January that the new HDMI standard will offer a doubling of data throughput. However, the fact that this enables a resolution of up to 16K is new.

Until now, a data throughput of up to 48 gigabits per second (Gbps) was possible with HDMI 2.1. HDMI 2.2 now offers up to 96 Gbps. The specifications have been finalised, allowing interested manufacturers to integrate the new standard into future products with immediate effect.

Supported resolutions and refresh rates

With the previous HDMI 2.1 standard, an 8K display with a refresh rate of 60 hertz (Hz) is possible with uncompressed transmission. With Display Stream Compression (DSC), even a 10K resolution can be achieved. HDMI 2.2 now doubles the resolution to 16K for videos without compression.

Who needs 16K when 8K is hardly ever used?

Source: HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

In detail, HDMI 2.2 supports the following resolutions and refresh rates for uncompressed transmission with 10-bit colour depth:

4K (3840 × 2160 pixels) @ 480 Hz

8K (7680 × 4320 pixels) @ 240 Hz

12K (12288 × 6480 pixels) @ 120 Hz

16K (15360 × 8640 pixels) @ 60Hz

Uncompressed video formats with 12-bit colour depth can be transmitted at 4K at 240 Hz and at 8K at 60 Hz. The specifications also include the new Latency Indication Protocol, which is primarily intended for intermediate AV receivers and soundbars. It is intended to improve the synchronisation of audio and video.

New Ultra96 HDMI cables

The backwards-compatible new standard will not bring any changes to the connections. To make it easier for customers to recognise, cables with HDMI 2.2 will be identifiable by the designation «Ultra96» - based on the maximum possible 96 Gbps data throughput. This is a good innovation, as the version designations used for the earlier standards, such as «Ultra High Speed», did not allow any direct conclusions to be drawn about the speed.

When will HDMI 2.2 be available?

When will it start and - above all - who actually needs it?

Although HDMI 2.2 can theoretically already be implemented by manufacturers, it is unlikely that there will soon be a push towards widespread use. Even the current consoles are struggling with 4K resolution at 120 frames per second - even though HDMI 2.1 has already enabled these frame rates for years. Even on the PC, 8K gaming at 60 frames per second is only possible with massive hardware expenditure and compromises in terms of graphic details.

So HDMI 2.2 will probably only become truly relevant when 8K 120Hz gaming becomes a reality - and this is unlikely to be the case until the next but one generation of consoles at the earliest. In other words: real market penetration is unlikely before 2032.

Of course, resourceful manufacturers will market the new standard earlier than «Innovation». However, as with HDMI 2.1, it will be years before the associated features actually become part of everyday life for the masses.

Header image: HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

