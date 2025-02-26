News + Trends 28 5

18 kilograms, 1800 euros and a Red Dot Design Award: the new e-bike from Tenways

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 27.2.2025

The Dutch brand Tenways is launching a new version of its urban e-bike. The lightweight and affordable "CG0600 Plus" comes onto the market with a low-noise motor, Shimano gearbox and a range of up to 100 kilometres.

Founded in the Netherlands in 2021, Tenways manufactures smart, electrically powered and design-orientated bicycles for urban use. According to the brand, its flagship model is the "CG0600 Pro" with belt drive, which was honoured with a Red Dot Design Award in 2024.

Belt or chain drive?

Bicycles with a belt drive are the exception rather than the rule; they usually have a traditional chain drive. Each of these two systems has its advantages and disadvantages. The two main advantages of the belt drive are: no maintenance and a much longer service life. It also requires no lubrication, does not get dirty and is quieter. The chain drive, on the other hand, has the advantage that it transmits power to the wheels more efficiently, which is why it is favoured for routes with inclines. The chain drive is also easier to repair.

The CG0600 Pro is driven by a belt.

Source: Tenways

New version with chain drive

Now comes from Tenways is launching a new version of the urban e-bike with chain drive. According to the manufacturer, the bike is powered by a hub motor developed in-house, which provides support with a maximum torque of 45 Nm. The 8-speed rear derailleur comes from Shimano and the maximum payload is 140 kilograms.

Thanks to the low weight of 18 kilograms for an e-bike and the modern 360 Wh battery, the "CG0600 Plus" has a range of up to 100 kilometres. Tenways writes this in a press release.

The new CG0600 Plus with chain instead of belt.

Source: Tenways

The "CG0600 Plus" with chain drive is available for 1799 euros, the predecessor model "CG0600 Pro" with belt drive costs 1899 euros.

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the e-bikes in our range. If possible, I will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Tenways

I like this article! 28 people like this article







