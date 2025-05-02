News + Trends 12 1

25.3 inches in size: This is the first colour E-Ink monitor

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 2.5.2025

With 4096 colours, the colour version of the Boox Mira Pro remains a monitor for employees working with text or simple graphics. It is less suitable for gaming, image editing or videos.

The colour e-ink screen of the Boox Mira Pro is designed to be non-reflective, easy on the eyes when viewed for long periods and requires little power. Boox launched the first version of the Mira Pro back in 2023. However, its display only shows 16 shades of grey. The new colour version also shines in 4096 colours. The manufacturer uses Kaleido 3 e-ink technology, which is already used in e-book readers from Kobo or Pocketbook comes into play. However, the monitor display is now 25.3 inches in size.

An ordinary monitor apart from the display

E-Ink displays update their view much more slowly than LCD or OLED screens. The Mira Pro has four different refresh modes. The reading and text modes are explained by their names. The normal mode is available for other everyday tasks. The speed mode is intended for videos and other moving images. However, this mode causes more ghosting, i.e. the outlines of old images are still visible. These can be removed by pressing the «Refresh button». The rest of the monitor is operated via a function button and a scroll wheel.

The Mira Pro refreshes faster in speed mode - which is useful for videos.

Source: Boox

The 16:9 display of the Mira Pro has a resolution of 3200 × 1800 pixels. This results in a pixel density of 145 ppi at 25.3 inches. The screen can be tilted forwards and backwards by 20 degrees, adjusted in height by 50 millimetres and rotated 90 degrees into portrait format. The other features also sound like a standard monitor: Vesa mount (75 × 75 mm), dual speakers and four connections for image transmission:

HDMI

Mini HDMI

USB Type C

DisplayPort

Sold out shortly after launch

Boox is selling the colour version of the Mira Pro for 1899.99 US dollars. Unlike its e-book readers, the company is currently only shipping the monitor directly from China. At the moment, however, the monitor is on sale.

Header image: Boox

