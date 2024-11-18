3 old-fashioned fashion rules you'd better forget - Part 2

Rules are there to be broken - especially when it comes to fashion. In the following three examples, if you follow them strictly, you will miss out on exciting looks.

Fashion is constantly changing. Much of what is considered stylish today was once taboo. This applies just as much to items of clothing as it does to styling rules. The latter are particularly persistent, even if they are no longer up-to-date. It becomes all the more exciting when you break free from these restrictions. Here are three supposed rules that you can safely ignore in order to follow your own style.

1. never combine black and dark blue

Black can be combined with anything. One of the few supposed exceptions: Navy blue. The reservation probably stems from the fact that the two colours can look very similar. It's like wearing poorly coordinated shades of black. However, by choosing a dark shade of blue that creates enough contrast with black - and there really is plenty of it - this rule becomes obsolete. And you create a colour combination that looks subtle, elegant and exciting at the same time, precisely because it breaks with convention.

Black and navy blue: an elegant, understated colour combination.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

2. wide clothing must be combined with tight-fitting clothing for a good balance

Wide trousers with a tight top, wide top with tight trousers - this is a rule of thumb that many people have learnt. The idea of having to dress flatteringly is deeply rooted in women's fashion in particular. For fear of being bulky, it was long considered a no-go to combine loose-fitting garments. However, this constraint is now disappearing more and more. It is now permissible to play with exaggerated, sweeping proportions that may not flatter the figure in the classic sense, but look super stylish.

Baggy looks are also common in women's fashion these days.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight Wide shirt, wide trousers - it works.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

3. different patterns do not belong together

A pattern mix is the ideal rule-breaker for eccentrics and maximalists, of course. But if you're not super brave when it comes to outfits, you're probably afraid of the wild look. But combining different patterns doesn't have to look garish at all. Instead of opting for large prints, you can also implement the pattern mix on a smaller scale with accessories and shoes. It also looks calmer if you opt for very classic patterns such as checks or pinstripes.

The checked suit and striped tie create a calm pattern mix.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight You can easily integrate a second pattern into the look with pockets.

Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

3 more common fashion rules that are now outdated can be found here: