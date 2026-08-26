News + Trends 5 0

5 books in honor of Dolly Parton: From biography and fashion to thriller

Carmen Baumann Translation: machine translated 26.8.2026

American country legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 after a short battle with cancer. We honor her with five books.

With «Jolene», «9 to 5», «Coat of Many Colors» and hundreds of other songs, Dolly Parton belongs in the pantheon of music: fans have purchased her classics more than 100 million times and streamed them more than a billion times. She is the epitome of the American Dream: born into poverty, her parents, Dolly, and her twelve siblings lived in a cabin. But music was in her blood: the family was always making music at home. By the age of ten, Dolly Parton was already performing on radio and television shows. At eighteen, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and staked everything on her career as a singer and songwriter. The rest is history.

History that you can read about comprehensively and in-depth in these five books of the «Dollyverse»:

She is the Star!

«Star of the Show» showcases the legendary career of Dolly Parton as a performer. This non-fiction book offers a captivating collection of personal stories, accompanied by 350 color photographs, including exclusive images and memorabilia from her archive. It is the final work in Dolly Parton's photographic trilogy, which also includes «Songteller» and «Behind the Seams» (see below).

Reference books Star of the Show English, German, Dolly Parton, 2025

An insight (also) beyond showbiz

The biography «Dolly Parton» by Tracey E. W. Laird offers a deep insight into the extraordinary life of the music legend. It sheds light on Dolly Parton's rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential artists of the present day. The book documents not only her musical successes but also her long-standing commitment to social projects. Over 100 photographs and 100 defining moments show the diversity of her life and work.

Biographies Dolly Parton German, 2026, Tracey E. W. Laird

It’s Fashion, Baby!

In «Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones», Dolly Parton tells the full story of her lifelong passion for fashion for the first time – and how she developed her unmistakable «Dolly-Style», which broke all conventions and endeared her to fans all over the world. The dizzyingly high heels, the famous wigs, the striking make-up, the sensational stage outfits – she shares it all with us.

Non-fiction Behind the Seams English, Dolly Parton, Holly George-Warren, Rebecca Seaver, 2023

Only available in English.

A thriller from the Queen of Entertainment

For «Run, Rose, Run», Dolly Parton teamed up with American bestselling author James Patterson. A thriller about a young, up-and-coming singer-songwriter who is on the run. Everything comes together in Nashville: she wants to realize her dream, yet her past could catch up with her.

Fiction Run Rose Run English, Dolly Parton, James Patterson., 2023

Only available in English.

For the little ones

The children's book «Dolly Parton» from the popular «Little People, BIG DREAMS» series is aimed at young readers aged four and up and engagingly conveys the values of creativity, perseverance, and self-confidence.

Children's books Dolly Parton English, Daria Solak, Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara, 2019

Only available in English.

Listen to Dolly instead of reading about her

But the true legacy of Dolly Parton is, of course, her music. If you don't know where to start listening given the sheer abundance of songs and albums, I suggest the most obvious choice: the 1974 album «Jolene». With hits like «Jolene», «I Will Always Love You», and «Early Morning Breeze», it is the perfect tribute to Dolly Parton – and perhaps also the perfect background music for one of the five books described above?

Vinyl records Jolene Dolly Parton 1

And because it's so nice, here is an internal editorial podcast recommendation. «Dolly Parton’s America» dives into the Dollyverse in 9 episodes; from politics to the Tennessee Mountains to feminism. Available on your preferred podcast provider.

Header image: Bart Sherkow/Shutterstock.com

I like this article! 5 people like this article







