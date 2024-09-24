5 ground-breaking highlights of Zurich Design Weeks 2024 that will have a lasting effect

From a circulatory mattress to a bench in the water for chatting - 5 positive news from Zurich Design Weeks.

The Zurich Design Weeks (ZDW), the largest design event in Switzerland, invites visitors to exhibitions, installations and events every year, bringing together established institutions and up-and-coming talents from the creative scene. With the topic "Good News", the event focuses on positive news from the design world and sustainable ideas. I would like to share five of them with you.

1. the Ukrainian design scene continues

The exhibition "Good Vibes" is not only a tribute to arts and crafts, but also a sign that Ukrainian designers are using design to shape the future despite the current political situation. It gives the opportunity to purchase handmade furniture and home accessories by Katerina Bulgakova as well as selected pieces from Ukrainian brands Furn Object and MÜ Store and was conceived together with curator Anastasiia Biletska to sharpen visitors' focus and question what makes one object more likeable than another.

Ball-shaped cushions look playful and inviting.

Flower shapes such as the Furn Object stool are appealing because they embody natural harmony and beauty.

2. furniture brings people together

Last year, Yael Anders designed a unique swing for the Design Biennale in Zurich.Zübich designed a unique swing that changed the positions of the people on it through the undulating movement of the seat and encouraged social interaction. Her design is also making waves this year: The bench "Togetherness Bench" encourages people to engage in dialogue with each other. It invites visitors to walk through the water, take a seat and dip their feet in the cool water. This unusual experience is intended to motivate people to interact with each other. The curved shape of the bench encourages a harmonious flow of movement and sitting opposite each other.

The organically shaped bench in the water basin by Yael Anders is an icebreaker.

3. mattresses can be more sustainable

Although mattresses are durable, they are not sustainable. Every year in

Switzerland up to one million mattresses are disposed of. As a rule, the production of mattresses is linear, meaning that they cannot be recycled. Swiss designer Joel Hügli wants to change this with his start-up Ecomade and work as ecologically as possible by focussing on a circular production model. His mattresses consist of a cover made from organic cotton and Swiss virgin sheep's wool as well as pocket spring core elements with different wire thicknesses. Because the mattresses can be dismantled, the individual materials can be recycled - by Ecomade itself. The start-up collects old mattresses, recycles the components properly and replaces individual parts as required. In this way, Hügli aims to help reduce the enormous amount of mattress waste and promote the circular economy.

Ecomade rethinks mattresses - from production to customer care and recycling.

4. Mexico is closer to Switzerland than expected

The design studio Basalto Collective, founded by Paulina Reséndiz, presents the exhibition "Echoes" in collaboration with the historic Villa DT22. It builds a bridge between the design scene in Mexico and Switzerland - and makes us forget the miles of distance. The exhibition also emphasises the connection between traditional craftsmanship and modern design and showcases works by renowned designers from both countries. Particularly rare this year: The Swiss debut of Andrés Anza, winner of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize. The Mexican designer uses ceramics to create amorphous creatures that seem to belong to a familiar ecosystem, yet are unrecognisable.

The architectural outdoor design, the The modular system by Raphael Kadid consists primarily of aluminium profiles. It enables easy assembly of the profiles in various configurations such as shelves, wardrobes, ladders or chairs.

Familiar and yet difficult to categorise: At first glance, the ceramic objects by Andrés Anza fit into a natural habitat.

5. wood can go from trash to treasure

Not only between Mexico and Switzerland, but also the Röstigraben is being overcome: The NOV Gallery from Geneva has become an important institution in the Swiss design scene since it was founded in 2013 and supports up-and-coming designers from all over the country. This year, it is presenting "Out of the Woodworks" in the beautiful wood workshop of the K18a collective - an exhibition that puts wood centre stage. This is considered environmentally friendly if it comes from sustainably managed forests and can be recycled in many ways, as the exhibited works show.

