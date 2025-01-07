A challenge to Intel and Apple: AMD presents its new processor line-up

AMD presents its new flagship processors for different device classes. The company wants to leave the competition from Intel and Apple in its wake.

At CES in Las Vegas, AMD announced several new processors for desktop computers, notebooks and gaming handhelds. These are APUs, Accelerated Processing Units, which combine CPU and GPU cores on a single chip. On paper, the top models offer outstanding values and represent a challenge to the competition from Intel and Apple.

For desktop PCs: Two new "Ryzen 9 X3D" processors

The two Zen 5 processors for desktop computers are set to be released in the first quarter of 2025. According to the AMD press conference, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, the top model, will be the "best 16-core processor for gamers and creators".

Both CPUs presented are equipped with the second generation 3D-V cache from AMD. With 16 cores and 32 threads, the 9950X3D offers a maximum boost speed of up to 5.7 gigahertz and a total of 144 megabytes of cache. It requires up to 170 watts. Its smaller brother, the 900X3D, only has 12 cores and 24 threads.

Overview of the two new PC CPUs.

Source: AMD

The desktop processors are scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2025. If you are interested in AMD's new PC graphics cards as well as processors, it is worth taking a look at the article by Kevin:

For notebooks: "Ryzen AI Max 300"

The new "Ryzen AI Max 300" processors (codenamed "Strix Halo") are designed for laptops and mini PCs. There are four configurations: 395, 390, 385 and 380, in descending order of performance. Each of these will be available as a normal variant for end users and as a "Pro" variant for business requirements.

Overview of the four CPU configurations.

Source: AMD

The flagship configuration is the Ryzen AI Max 395+ with 16 cores and 32 threads. It offers a boost clock speed of up to 5.1 gigahertz and has 80 megabytes of L2 and L3 cache. The chip has space for 40 RDNA 3.5 CPUs (compute units, graphics cores). By comparison, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 from the previous CPU generation only had 16 graphics cores.

All "Ryzen AI Max 300" models use AMD's Zen 5 architecture. The AI computing core (NPU) enables up to 50 TOPS. Due to the up to 40 graphics cores, the processors have a power dissipation of 45 to 120 watts. However, the specified peak performance is unrealistically high for mobile CPUs in battery-powered laptops. However, the better graphics hardware offers opportunities for desktop computers with a small form factor or performance laptops.

The memory interface has also been revised. The new memory interface should now allow a bandwidth of up to 256 GB/s. If AMD's presentation slide is to be believed, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 should significantly outperform the M4 Pro in four content creation apps. However, AMD primarily uses Blender as a reference program, in which Apple's chips always perform poorly due to poorer optimisation.

Comparison between AMD's new top model for laptops and two M4 variants from Apple in the content creation area.

Source: AMD

The "Strix Halo" processors are scheduled to go on sale in the first half of 2025.

Also for notebooks: "Ryzen 9000 HX"

The three CPUs under the working name "Fire Range" of the "Ryzen 9000 HX" series are also intended for mobile use. These are basically desktop chips that have been repurposed for use in mobile workstations and gaming laptops. The Ryzen 9 9955HX3D premium processor comes with 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads, which allows a boost speed of 5.4 gigahertz. It is equipped with 144 megabytes of cache and requires 54 watts.

The mid-range Ryzen 9 995HX model has the same number of cores and threads, but only offers 80 megabytes of cache. The Ryzen 9 9850HX is slightly lower with 12 cores/24 threads and 76 megabytes of cache.

These chips will also be available in the first half of 2025.

For gaming handhelds: "Z2" chips

PC gaming handhelds are very popular because they are a good middle ground between console and PC gaming. These devices need to be small on the one hand, but offer a good battery and sufficient performance for even the most demanding games.

AMD has presented the "Z2" series for upcoming handhelds, which consists of the Z2 Extreme, the Z2 and the Z2 Go. The Z2 Extreme, which is a new development, is particularly promising. It is equipped with 16 Zen 5c graphics CPUs and offers AMD's current best graphics standard with RDNA 3.5.

The Z2 offers 12 CUs and RDNA 3, while the Z2 Go with 12 CUs and RDNA 2 looks more like a rebranding of an older model from 2022.

AMD also named Valve as a potential partner at the presentation, i.e. the developer of the Steam Deck. This fuelled speculation about an imminent announcement of Steam Deck 2, but Valve immediately contradicted this on Bluesky. There are currently no plans to use the new chip in a Steam Deck.

The handheld processors are expected to be launched on the market in the first quarter of 2025.