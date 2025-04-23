News + Trends 3 3

A clip-on telephoto lens is the highlight of Vivo's new top smartphone

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 23.4.2025

The X200 Ultra, the new top smartphone from Vivo, sets itself apart from the competition with its photo accessories.

With its features, the Vivo X200 Ultra «is only» the next top smartphone. It gets really interesting with the optional Photographer Kit. This includes a hand grip and a telephoto converter, which provides a maximum focal length of 200 millimetres.

200 millimetre optical focal length with extra accessories

Directly on the Vivo X200 Ultra you will find a dedicated release button for the camera. As with the iPhone 16, it recognises finger movements. Swipe gestures can be used to adjust the exposure or focal length, for example. The smartphone has three cameras with Zeiss lenses on the back:

Main camera: 50 megapixel, 35 mm, f/1.9, Sony LYT-818, 1/1.28 inch

Ultra wide-angle camera: 50 megapixel, 14 mm, f/2.0, Sony LYT-818, 1/1.28 inch

200 megapixel, 85 mm, f/2.27, Samsung HP9, 1/1.4 inch

The cameras of the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Source: Vivo

With the 2.35x telephoto converter from the Photographer Kit, the focal length of the telephoto camera converted to 35 mm format can be extended to 200 millimetres. To do this, the X200 Ultra must be inserted into the camera grip of the kit. In turn, the holder for the additional telephoto lens can be attached to this around the camera ring.

The contents of the Photographer Kit next to the Vivo X200 Ultra.

Source: Vivo

The camera grip adds an extra button for recording videos and a shutter release for photos to the smartphone. There is also a zoom rocker and a 2300 mAh battery, which increases the battery life of the X200 Ultra. Apart from the telephoto converter, the Photographer Kit is very reminiscent of the accessories that Xiaomi first offered with its 14 Ultra.

A quick rundown of the other features of the Vivo X200 Ultra:

Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, 3168 × 1440 pixels, 120 hertz, 4500 nits at peak

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

Memory: up to 16 GB RAM

Storage space: up to 1 TB ROM

Selfie camera: 50 megapixel, f/2.45

Battery: 6000 mAh

Charging: 90 watts via USB-C / 40 watts wireless

Weight: 232 grams

Price and availability

So far, Vivo has only presented the X200 Ultra for China. Depending on the memory variant, it costs between 6499 and 7999 yuan. Converted, this is currently - without import costs such as taxes or customs duties - between 730 and 900 francs, or between 780 and 960 euros. The Photographer Kit costs 2598 yuan in China - around 290 francs or 310 euros.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is currently only available in China.

Source: Vivo

Header image: Vivo

