A cup of design: teapots as works of art from Loewe

News + Trends
Furniture from the printer? These designs impress at first glance
by Pia Seidel
Tea is sometimes more than just a drink - it's a moment. Lean back, wrap your hands around a warm, beautiful cup and simply switch off. It is precisely this celebration of the little things that the "Loewe Teapots" project captures perfectly.
The results of the collaboration were on show at Milan Design Week in April 2025. From classic to totally wacky, everything was there. And that shows exactly how design can turn the ordinary on its head. The works by «Loewe Teapots» invite you to pause for a moment. So, make yourself comfortable and imagine: These pots are like a steaming cup of tea that you discover sip by sip.
«All participants took their own unique approach: Some worked with conventional shapes and materials, while others completely reinterpreted the familiar shape of the teapot by experimenting with shape, size or materials», according to Loewe. British architect David Chipperfield, for example, designed a cobalt blue ceramic teapot combined with a simple metal handle.
Others have completely let go and thought of the jug as a sculpture. Patricia Urquiola, the Spanish architect, has designed a textured ceramic block that is only vaguely reminiscent of a teapot. Where does the hot water come in? Remains a mystery.
Shozo Michikawa, Japanese artist, combined traditional shapes with an unconventional, handmade stoneware structure and a leather handle, while Naoto Fukasawa decorated his teapot with filigree 3D flowers. Both decorative elements, the leather and the flowers, almost make the teapots look like playful handbags.
Architects such as Minsuk Cho and Wang Shu have also let off steam creatively. Minsuk Cho, for example, designed the «Boa Teapot»: A teapot whose flat top runs from the spout to the handle, while the sides are designed in wave structures. Graphic, uncompromising and somehow hypnotic.
This series is all about modern tableware, which is currently celebrating a revival - bold, funky and everything in between. The table becomes a stage for design and enjoyment. Crockery, cutlery, glasses? Everything becomes a statement. And yes, even setting the table is becoming a ritual again.
Like a cheerleader, I love celebrating good design and bringing you closer to everything furniture- and interior design- related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior ideas, report on trends and interview creative minds about their work.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
The Spanish fashion house Loewe is known for its craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics. At the beginning of the year, it brought together 25 creative minds from the fields of art, design and architecture. The mission: to rethink the teapot. An object so deeply rooted in rituals and traditions that you don't actually have to touch it - or that's exactly why. The press release states: «There is hardly a more universal object than the teapot. It is familiar the world over (tea is the most widely consumed beverage after water) and combines everyday life and elegance - with a global history that spans centuries and continents.»
Loewe has designed teapots that can be wrapped in various plush cosies. Another example of how exciting and versatile even the most ordinary things can be rethought. «The teapot has hardly changed over the centuries», explains Loewe. «Today, it is a symbol of home and community.» In times of slow living and a return to rituals and deceleration, it is becoming particularly relevant again. You can find out more about the collection on the official website Loewe.