A rucksack for digital nomads

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 12.11.2025

Working from the most remote locations - this vision has been around for a long time. The reality is different: Without a satellite connection, it often doesn't work with the internet. A new rucksack is designed to provide space for the Starlink mini system and everything you need for the office outdoors.

The origins of the backpack called Nomadlink Pro go back to a rally in Africa. There, the developers had to be online and wanted to take their Starlink mini kit with them in a handy bag. And protect it from sand and other environmental influences at the same time.

Place for the portable, mobile office

This gave rise to the Adventure Bag, a clip-on bag for the mobile Internet. It is now set to get an upgrade: The Nomadlink Pro, launched on Kickstarter, is a backpack with an integrated Adventure Bag.

The backpack was designed for adventurers who want to send or publish photos, texts and other content while travelling. It is designed to be configured in such a way that a mobile office can be set up quickly.

According to the manufacturer 4Roam, you don't even need to take the Starlink kit out of your pocket if you want to connect to the Internet via satellite, but are ready to go straight away.

Technology in the wild: Will it work better this way?

Source: 4Roam

But that's not all: the rucksack is designed to offer space for other equipment that content creators and digital nomads often have with them. For example, cameras, Powerbanks, tripod, laptop, hammock, sleeping bag and a lightweight Tarp. Solar panels and a fireproof bag for the power bank can be purchased separately. There is currently no information about the volume of the backpack or its weight.

Robust materials to protect tech equipment

According to 4Roam, the rugged-looking backpack is made from Codura without PFAS-permanent chemicals. It is also said to have sturdy YKK zips and Fidlock magnetic fasteners.

Exterior pockets, individual compartments and loops are designed to make the backpack versatile.

Source: 4Roam

According to the company, the backpack was designed in Switzerland and is to be manufactured in Poland. The company 4Roam is based in Australia. The bag is expected to cost between 400 and 500 US dollars.

Working on the go - the backpack is designed to make this easier.

Source: 4Roam

Kickstarter campaign decides on the concept

The Nomadlink Pro is not yet available. The company is currently collecting financial support with a Kickstarter campaign to launch the product. As always with Kickstarter campaigns, there is a risk that the idea will not be realised due to a lack of interest. We are currently unable to predict if and when the backpack will be available in our country.

Header image: 4Roam

