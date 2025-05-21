"Adreno Control Panel" beta for Windows 11 released

News + Trends
Snapdragon, Intel or AMD: Free choice with the Acer Aspire 14 AI and 16 AI
by Jan Johannsen
Notebooks and convertibles with Snapdragon X Elite chips will receive an interface for customising the Adreno iGPU settings. Qualcomm has released a beta version of its "Adreno Control Panel".
Qualcomm spends its Snapdragon X Elite chips a counterpart to the graphics settings interfaces offered by Nvidia, Intel or AMD. As the «Adreno Control Panel» for Windows 11 is still in the beta phase, the scope of the graphics settings is currently still manageable.
The software offers a game library, lets you manage graphics profiles, offers driver updates and a system overview.
Although Qualcomm's graphics solution is currently not yet a match for the integrated iGPUs from Intel and AMD in terms of gaming, the software is likely to be an important milestone. If you have a device with the appropriate chip and like to play games with low quality settings, you can download the «Adreno Control Panel» beta from the Qualcomm Software Centre. However, you will need to create an account if you do not already have one.
