After the e-hiking trousers, now comes the e-ski

A tech gadget from Switzerland is currently causing a stir. At the CES technology trade fair in Las Vegas, the electrified ski touring ski is said to have caused quite a stir.

Once the hype surrounding the electrified hiking trousers from Arcteryx and the Google X spin-off Skip has died down, the next sensation arrives. This time from Switzerland: the e-ski. My colleague Siri reported on the e-pants in autumn:

News + Trends The e-bike was yesterday - now comes the e-hiking trousers from Arcteryx by Siri Schubert

Up to 80 per cent faster up the mountain

A company from San Bernadino is now taking on winter sports and launching what it claims to be the world's first e-touring ski under the brand name "E-Skimo". According to the manufacturer's website, ski tourers should be able to ascend up to 80 per cent faster with the electric ski.

The device uses a battery-powered traction belt that runs under the base of the ski. According to the manufacturer, it has "an intelligent auto-activation system driven by advanced sensors and a 6-axis inertial platform. It intuitively switches on the motors on the ascent and provides the necessary thrust when it is needed. On the descent, it analyses acceleration and inclination data and helps to refine the skiing technique for peak performance."

On arrival at the top, the skis can be converted for the descent in just a few simple steps. See the manufacturer's video:

Inspired by the e-bike revolution

Behind "E-Skimo" is E-Outdoor, a Swiss company that says it wants to redefine ski mountaineering with electric support technology. "We are revolutionising the way people ski by working with the world's leading ski brands and taking inspiration from the e-bike revolution to improve the skiing experience," reads the website.

The market launch of the "E-Skimo" system is scheduled for winter 2025/26.