After VTech takeover: Gigaset presents new baby monitors

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 12.5.2025

Gigaset is expanding its product range and re-entering the baby monitor market. The first models are already available from this month.

Gigaset, the company known for its cordless DECT phones, is once again trying to gain a foothold in the baby monitor market. The company presented its first models back in 2013. The new devices were also announced for the first time in summer 2024, but then the company's insolvency intervened. Following the takeover by Vtech, which manufactures electronic educational toys among other things, the company is now making a fresh start.

Encrypted transmission and a range of up to 300 metres

«Gigasafe» is what the company calls the encryption of the devices. The models with video support use FHSS technology (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum). Gigaset uses DECT technology to protect the audio signal.

All models should be able to achieve a range of up to 300 metres. The actual possible distance depends on the structural conditions.

The line-up of Gigaset baby phones

Gigaset is positioning the entry-level model «Baby 100 Audio» as a second device, for example when travelling. It offers sound monitoring and two-way communication. This allows parents to speak to their child to calm them down. The rechargeable batteries can be replaced for up to 20 hours. The model also has temperature monitoring and a night light.

With a 2.8-inch LCD screen, the «Baby 300» allows video surveillance. The camera has a dual zoom and night vision mode. In addition to two-way communication, a function for playing lullabies is also integrated. The battery is said to last for up to 12 hours of video streaming.

The new Gigaset baby monitors are also available with video surveillance.

If you want to use a camera with eightfold zoom and pan and tilt function, go for the «Baby 500 Video». The receiver unit has a 5-inch LCD IPS screen with HD resolution. It also has two-way audio, a sleep light and lullabies as well as temperature monitoring. Humidity is also measured. The powerful battery is said to provide up to 15 hours of video streaming.

The flagship model also offers operation via app, but will not go on sale until the summer.

The premium model «Baby 700 Connected» will not go on sale until the summer. The screen is slightly larger at 5.5 inches and can be operated via touch. It has a full HD resolution. The model has an even stronger zoom (10x), but otherwise offers the same functions as the Baby 500 Video. Another special feature is the option to record the video. Parents can also access the device on the go via an app.

The recommended retail prices range from 69.99 euros for the entry-level model to 300 euros for the premium device.

