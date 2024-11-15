Alternative to Apple Intelligence: Google Gemini released for iOS

If you don't want to wait for Apple Intelligence, you can now install Google's AI Gemini on your iPhone.

Google has released its Gemini app for iOS. This means that the free AI assistant can now be used directly on the iPhone. Previously, this was only possible in the web browser or via the Google app. Until Apple Intelligence is fully available throughout Europe, Gemini brings four functions to Apple's smartphones.

Talk, learn and create images with Gemini

With Gemini Live you should be able to have a natural conversation. You can interrupt the AI assistant to ask questions or change the topic. Google gives examples of applications such as preparing for a job interview, developing ideas or getting to know a new city. The function is available in ten voices and ten languages. The minimum age for Gemini Live is 18 years.

Gemini is also designed to help with learning. The AI can answer questions on various topics and even create learning plans. You can test your knowledge with a quiz and Gemini can even ask questions about uploaded files such as diagrams.

With Imagen 3, Gemini has access to a tool for generative image creation on the iPhone. The AI assistant uses the text specifications to create images for sharing.

Example of images created with Imagen 3.

Source: Google

If you use other Google apps on your iPhone, Gemini can also work with or within them. Be it receiving a text suggestion for an email, navigating with Google Maps or finding recipes on YouTube.

Gemini runs on more devices, but also collects more data

While Apple Intelligence only runs on the iPhone 16 and the Pro models of the 15 generation, Gemini works on all devices with at least iOS 16. However, this also means that data processing takes place in the cloud, while Apple lets its AI calculate many things directly on the iPhone. Apple also anonymises more data than Google. The company even warns against entrusting Gemini with personal data

