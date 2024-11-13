Amazon discontinues free streaming service Freevee

Amazon has decided to gradually discontinue the free streaming service Freevee. The content will be integrated into Prime Video. This decision is intended to simplify the service.

The free, ad-financed streaming service Freevee from Amazon is being discontinued. The discontinuation will take place gradually over the coming weeks, as the industry magazine Deadline reports. Amazon has taken this decision in order to simplify its television offering for customers, according to a company spokesperson. Launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive, the service offered a free alternative to Netflix, Disney+ and the like. The service was renamed IMDb TV in 2019.

The content will not disappear, however. Amazon is moving and migrating it to the Prime Video streaming service, which now has its own ad-financed subscription. We have already reported on this in the past. And this advertising is set to be expanded again in 2025.

Freevee's programme will continue to be available for free for those who do not have a Prime Video subscription. You can recognise this by the "Watch for Free" label.

Freevee's original content includes the series "Leverage 2.0", "Bosch: Legacy" and the survival reality format "7 vs. Wild", which is currently in its fourth season. It is not yet known what specific impact this change will have on the programmes. However, I do not expect it to have a major impact on the formats.