Amazon launches linear TV channel "Prime"

27.2.2025

From 17 April, Amazon will be launching its own TV channel in Germany and Austria with "Prime", but only exclusively for Prime members. In addition to series and films, sporting events such as the Champions League and Wimbledon will also be broadcast live.

Amazon is expanding its entertainment offering. On 17 April 2025, the new linear TV channel called "Prime" will be launched in Germany and Austria. However, it will not be available on free TV, but exclusively for Prime members in the in-house app. This move is aimed at appealing to fans of traditional television and offering them a curated selection of content.

The offer is intended to give already paying customers who are overwhelmed by the selection on Prime Video a lean-back experience. Simply sit down, lean back and watch TV. Just like you're used to in the past.

Receptivity of the channel

The new TV channel "Prime" will only be available via the Prime Video app. Users will need a Prime membership to access the channel. The channel is therefore not a traditional TV channel that can be received via cable or satellite, but a digital channel that is streamed.

The Prime Video app can also be used to purchase and rent films and series. Other Prime channels such as Dazn or Paramount can also be booked for an additional fee. Amazon is thus pursuing a strategy of mixing subscription content and paid content. This sets it apart from Netflix or Disney+, for example, which offer pure streaming subscriptions without additional paid content. The app also gives you access to linear TV channels from public broadcasters.

Everything starts with "LOL: Last One Laughing"

The new channel's programme includes a mix of series, in-house productions and live events. The new season of the comedy show "LOL: Last One Laughing" will be broadcast on 17 April 2025 at 8:15 p.m.

Other highlights of the programme include series such as "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", "Reacher" and "Fallout". Live broadcasts of sporting events such as the UEFA Champions League (in Germany) and Wimbledon (in Germany and Austria) will also be part of the programme.

The expensive in-house production The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will also be part of the TV channel..

The channel will be ad-supported, with Amazon promising that the adverts will be shorter and less disruptive than on conventional private channels. There are no additional costs for Prime subscribers.

Amazon's general plans

Amazon justifies the introduction of the linear TV channel with the desire to make it easier for users to consume content. Instead of having to click through the large and often confusing Prime Video offer, they can watch a current programme directly. The new linear TV channel is intended to serve as a "gateway" and enable viewers to simply switch on and see what is currently on.

In addition, the new channel offers Amazon the opportunity to address advertising partners who have previously relied on traditional TV advertising. With the Prime Channel, they can continue their usual booking strategies, while Amazon can measure and optimise the reach of the channel at the same time.

