News + Trends 4 2

An e-case and an e-foilboard score points at the German Design Award

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 15.12.2025

The jury of the German Design Awards 2026 has made its decision. From the large number of award winners, I would like to present three new products from the sports, outdoor and lifestyle sectors that have caught my attention.

The winners of the German Design Awards 2026 come from very different areas of life - from architecture and communication to product design. But they should all embody the following qualities: Innovation, creativity and the ability to shape the future. The winners have already been published online and the award ceremony will take place in Frankfurt am Main on 6 February 2026.

A children's suitcase becomes a mobile undercarriage

Among the award-winning products in the sports, outdoor and lifestyle category, the first thing that caught my eye was the electric suitcase. The electric «Eco Move» is designed to make travelling with children easier for stressed parents. Thanks to the rechargeable battery, the trolley becomes a children's vehicle with a range of up to 20 kilometres. This means that long journeys at the airport should no longer be a problem, at least according to the manufacturer.

The suitcase is not yet available in our range. But many others without a drive. And you can find out how much easier even manually pulled children's suitcases can make travelling in the report by my colleague Patrick Vogt.

The trolley offers space for hand luggage. Thanks to the rechargeable battery, it becomes a mobile base for children.

Source: German Design Award

A surf foil board with electric drive

Foiling, i.e. floating over the water with the help of a hydrofoil system, is currently the trend sport par excellence. Competitions are being held around the world in various disciplines and more and more foil enthusiasts are flocking to the lakes and seas. (I know what I'm talking about, I've been bitten by the foil bug too.) Various manufacturers offer e-foils to make it easier to get into the sport.

The jury of the German Design Awards honoured the Fliteboard «Ultra L2» with an award. At 18.3 kilos, it is the lightest e-foil board and impresses with its performance and design, according to the award citation. Important to know: E-foils are generally not permitted in Switzerland.

The e-foil board is said to be particularly light yet powerful.

Source: German Design Award

Waterproof gloves with down filling

In addition to the e-products, I looked at the award winners for something sturdy for the cold season - without a battery, app or similar. The «Down Spirit Gore-Tex» from Reusch fulfils this requirement. The jury particularly praised the high-quality materials such as down and goatskin as well as the focus on durability.

And: You can find this glove and others from the manufacturer Reusch in our range.

Gloves Reusch Down Spirit GTX 10 3

Header image: Steffen Matthes / German Design Award

I like this article! 4 people like this article







