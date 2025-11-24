Your data. Your choice.

Flectr
News + Trends
62

A rack for every bike: ISPO Award for simple idea

Patrick Bardelli
24.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Baskets rattle, bags swing: Transporting items by bike can be annoying. The German design company WN Products has launched a simple solution on the market under the brand name Flectr. The CargoMate has also won an award.

A luggage rack for every bike. This simple idea immediately convinced the expert jury at the international sports trade fair ISPO, which takes place in Munich from 30 November to 2 December. And honoured the CargoMate from Flectr with an award. She writes about it:

«The Flectr CargoMate is more than just a clever product - it is a statement for the future of cycling. At a time when cities are changing and the bicycle is becoming the mainstay of sustainable mobility, we need accessories that are as flexible as their users.»

The CargoMate can carry up to five kilos and is fully recyclable.
Source: Flectr

Suitable for everyday use thanks to sophisticated design

The ISPO jury writes further in a announcement: «Whether gravel bike, e-bike, city bike or hardtail - the universal mounting system ensures perfect compatibility. No tools, no effort, no fixed components. Installation takes just 30 seconds and removal is just as quick.»

The design of the CargoMate unmistakably bears the signature of Flectr: It is minimalist, functional and elegant. The one-piece stainless steel frame ensures high stability and low weight. Sophisticated eyelets in the right places and a clever quick-release system make stowing and securing a wide variety of loads a breeze «» .

«In addition to its uncompromisingly simple attachment, the CargoMate scores points above all for its versatile and time-saving strap system and fresh look with textile components.», says Jörg Neugebauer, one of the two designers of the CargoMate.

The project was funded via Kickstarter.

The CargoMate in six colours and many possible combinations.
Source: Flectr

Product specifications

  • Customisable: two frame surfaces, six coloured covers and nine different coloured elastic bands result in over 100 possible colour combinations
  • Weight: 670 grammes
  • Carrying capacity: maximum five kilograms
  • Price: 99 €

The new CargoMate from Flectr is already on the market. In the meantime, our colleagues are constantly working on expanding the range for bike fans. You can already find all currently available luggage carrier systems here.

Header image: Flectr

