Avinox
News + Trends
100

Avinox complements e-bike ecosystem with new front light

Patrick Bardelli
4.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Avinox is launching its first accessory on the market with a new front light. Amflow is the first partner to offer the compact, lightweight front light to riders.

«Avinox will continue to innovate for the e-bike community and is starting to expand its offering beyond the flagship drive system with the launch of the Avinox front light», says Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at Avinox. «Weight is one of the most important factors in e-bike accessories, and we are confident that riders will be delighted with the lightness of our front light.»

Avinox system integration

LED lighting technology

Powered by LEDs, the Avinox front light delivers a focussed, far-reaching beam of light and achieves up to 1200 lumens in high beam mode, according to the manufacturer. The internal reflector surface of the lamp has been optimised to distribute the light evenly, ensuring a clear view even on challenging terrain. The first bike to be equipped with the Avinox front light is the Amflow PL, according to the press release. Further bikes are to follow.

Header image: Avinox

User Avatar
User Avatar
Patrick Bardelli
Senior Editor
Patrick.Bardelli@digitecgalaxus.ch

From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.

News + Trends

