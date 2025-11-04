Avinox complements e-bike ecosystem with new front light

News + Trends
by Patrick Bardelli
Avinox is launching its first accessory on the market with a new front light. Amflow is the first partner to offer the compact, lightweight front light to riders.
«Avinox will continue to innovate for the e-bike community and is starting to expand its offering beyond the flagship drive system with the launch of the Avinox front light», says Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at Avinox. «Weight is one of the most important factors in e-bike accessories, and we are confident that riders will be delighted with the lightness of our front light.»
Powered by LEDs, the Avinox front light delivers a focussed, far-reaching beam of light and achieves up to 1200 lumens in high beam mode, according to the manufacturer. The internal reflector surface of the lamp has been optimised to distribute the light evenly, ensuring a clear view even on challenging terrain. The first bike to be equipped with the Avinox front light is the Amflow PL, according to the press release. Further bikes are to follow.
With a weight of 105 grammes and dimensions of 69 × 53 × 51 millimetres, the new front light is a compact solution that is now available for Avinox e-bikes. This makes it the first accessory that Avinox - which is owned by Chinese drone manufacturer DJI - has released since its market launch at Eurobike 2024. The e-bikes from Amflow will be the first partner to be equipped with the new accessory.
According to the manufacturer, the new front light is seamlessly integrated into the Avinox e-bike drive system and can be controlled wirelessly. It is powered by the system's powerful battery. The light is controlled without taking your eyes off the road. «By simply tapping one of the two wireless controllers, riders can switch between high and low beam and always get the right lighting - whether on evening mountain bike tours or midday rides through the city centre», writes the manufacturer in its press release.