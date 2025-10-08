Scorpion XC RH: the fastest MTB tyre from Pirelli

News + Trends
by Patrick Bardelli
Made in Italy from FSC-certified natural rubber: Pirelli presents the Scorpion XC RH, the fastest MTB racing tyre in its cross-country range.
Tempo is the trend. Not only in Formula 1, where Pirelli equips the teams as a global tyre partner. This can currently also be observed in the gravel sector, for example. Cosy bikepacking is a thing of the past. Speed is the trump card: be it in the bikes, which are designed for speed with aggressive geometry. Or in the components, such as wheels and tyres. A development that also continues on the trail.
With the new Scorpion XC RH, Pirelli is launching a mountain bike tyre that is 100 per cent made in Milan, according to the press release. The «fastest MTB tyre in our cross-country range is made from FSC-certified natural rubber», the company continues.
According to the manufacturer, the Scorpion XC RH complements the cross-country top segment and joins the recently launched models RC und M ein.
Like the Scorpion XC RC and M, the new RH models are also available with two high-performance carcasses according to Pirelli: the classic LITE and the newly developed ProWALL. «The latter features a new distribution of the fabric, also 120-TPI nylon, and reinforced sidewalls for maximum protection and stability.»
The new tyre in size 29 x 2.4 is available with graphics in the standard version and the Team Edition.
As the Italian manufacturer Pirelli in a press release, the new RH (Racing Hardpack) «has been specially developed for modern and spectacular cross-country races, where maximum speed is just as important as control of the bike. It is ideal for races where smoothness is the top priority and is designed for predominantly compact surfaces without unduly compromising cornering grip on mixed surfaces.»
According to the manufacturer, the secret of the new Scorpion XC RH lies in its tread design and the specially developed Race XC compound. The combination of innovative rubber compound and racing design, flat in the middle but with pronounced side lugs, ensures that the new tyre rolls energy-efficiently while offering speed and control. The tread pattern of the RH has a wide, compact centre area with dense lugs with a lowered profile. It offers exceptional rolling performance, absorbs vibrations and has good grip, Pirelli added.