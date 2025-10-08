Your data. Your choice.

Scorpion XC RH: the fastest MTB tyre from Pirelli

Patrick Bardelli
8.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Made in Italy from FSC-certified natural rubber: Pirelli presents the Scorpion XC RH, the fastest MTB racing tyre in its cross-country range.

Tempo is the trend. Not only in Formula 1, where Pirelli equips the teams as a global tyre partner. This can currently also be observed in the gravel sector, for example. Cosy bikepacking is a thing of the past. Speed is the trump card: be it in the bikes, which are designed for speed with aggressive geometry. Or in the components, such as wheels and tyres. A development that also continues on the trail.

Race compound and special tread pattern

With the new Scorpion XC RH, Pirelli is launching a mountain bike tyre that is 100 per cent made in Milan, according to the press release. The «fastest MTB tyre in our cross-country range is made from FSC-certified natural rubber», the company continues.

According to the manufacturer, the Scorpion XC RH complements the cross-country top segment and joins the recently launched models RC und M ein.

Lite carcass and new Prowall

Like the Scorpion XC RC and M, the new RH models are also available with two high-performance carcasses according to Pirelli: the classic LITE and the newly developed ProWALL. «The latter features a new distribution of the fabric, also 120-TPI nylon, and reinforced sidewalls for maximum protection and stability.»

The new tyre in size 29 x 2.4 is available with graphics in the standard version and the Team Edition.

Header image: pirellicycling

Patrick Bardelli
Senior Editor
Patrick.Bardelli@digitecgalaxus.ch

From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.

