News + Trends 20 12

E-bike? E-hiking trousers? Watch out - here come e-running shoes from Nike

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 24.10.2025

Jogging with electric power and a rechargeable battery - that's what Nike promises with its new e-running shoes. The Amplify project is aimed at anyone who wants to be faster and more energy-efficient on easy runs.

Who hasn't wished for a motor in their legs? The sports company Nike now wants to make this vision a reality: The e-running shoe from the «Amplify» project aims to combine a shoe with an electric drive and battery to make jogging and walking easier and more energy-efficient.

According to Nike, the e-shoe with carbon plate is aimed at runners with a pace of 6:15 to 7:30 per kilometre. It is designed to help runners complete longer runs more easily and provide an extra boost on climbs.

Cooperation between Nike and robotics company Dephy

Nike is realising the shoe together with the robotics company Dephy, which specialises in the interaction between humans and machines in shoes and clothing.

In order to get electric power on its feet, Nike is equipping a carbon shoe with a lightweight motor with a drive belt and battery. Without the removable electric drive, the shoe should be able to be worn like a normal running shoe. A video on the website of collaboration partner Dephy.com gives an idea of what the system could look like in action.

According to Nike, it has already been working on the electric pedal, which is designed to give the calves extra power, for several years. More than 400 athletes are said to have taken a total of 2.4 million steps in various prototypes in the Nike Sport Research Lab, providing the algorithm that controls the movement with data. Nine prototypes were tested in this way. A part of the system is said to have been optimised for each one.

The e-shoe is still in the development stage and should be available in the next few years. The price is not yet known.

After e-hiking trousers, Nike brings electric power to your feet

The Nike running shoe is part of a series of developments that, after biking, should also make hiking and other outdoor activities easier with the help of electricity. We have already reported on the e-hiking trousers from Arcteryx.

We have also presented the electrically powered exoskeleton from Hyershell:

My colleague Patrick Bardelli has written about the e-ski:

Those hoping to set a new record at the next city marathon with Nike's electric shoes are likely to be disappointed. The chances of the e-shoes being allowed in races are slim. However, if you are hoping for a 20 per cent boost on the mountain or when jogging with friends, or if you want to walk rather than drive short distances, the shoes could be of interest to you in the future.

Header image: Nike

I like this article! 20 people like this article







