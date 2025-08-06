News + Trends 16 1

Design meets technology: three labels that make power spots more beautiful

Technology doesn't have to look boring: These three labels show how sockets and the like can be eye-catching. From smart features to handcrafted details, everything is included.

Socket outlets, switches and the like - or «power spots», as they are known today - have long been more than just tools. They combine practical properties with design features and influence how we experience our surroundings.

Three labels show how different this combination can look - and how they enhance our rooms with a sense of aesthetics.

1. «Linear System Table Power Outlet» from Muuto

Muuto stands for Scandinavian design with clean lines, which is also evident in the «Linear System Table Power Outlet». This elegant power supply solution integrates unobtrusively into work or living spaces and supplies power where it is needed. Unlike most power strips, which are made of plastic, it is made of sheet metal.

Linear System Table Power Outlet, Muuto.

The Danish brand Muuto wanted to create a design that is functional and visually reduced. «The extensive selection of lighting and accessories makes it possible to configure and rearrange the 'Linear System Series' for any purpose in the modern workplace, catering or public areas». In addition to the power strip, the system also includes wooden shelves and lamps.

2. «Kloss Smart Functions» from Kjaer + Loege

The Kjaer + Loege label brings classic power connections and smart control together. With the «Kloss» collection and the matching Smart Life app, you can easily control devices and energy consumption manually or automatically. The idea behind it: Technology that fits seamlessly into your everyday life.

Kloss collection, Kjaer + Loege. Kloss USB C+C Round, Beton.

Kloss Socket Round, Concrete.

Kloss products include switches, dimmers, sockets and USB-C ports. Almost more exciting than the function, however, is the look: This is inspired by the simple and geometric shapes of childhood toy bricks.

Instead of boring plastic, the collection is made of materials such as wood, which brings warmth to the interior.

Kloss Extension Cor, oak. Kloss Double Light Switch, oak.

Kloss USB C+C Round, oak.

3. «The Real Handmade» by Fontini

Fontini focuses on handcrafted production and traditional materials such as porcelain, wood and brass. The Spanish family business has been producing switches and sockets in small series since 1950. The focus is on combining technical functionality with appealing tactile and visual properties. Each piece celebrates the little things: the soft click, the cool elegance of porcelain or the noble lustre of brass - for all those who love modern design with a touch of nostalgia.

Collection Do, porcelain, Fontini. Switch 1950, brass.

Technology and design in harmony

The three labels show just how versatile «Power spots» can be. Whether seamless integration, smart features or handmade details - they prove that technology and aesthetics have long belonged together.

I like this article! 16 people like this article







