Thick padding plus air cushioning - the Nike Vomero Premium goes for extremes

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 9.10.2025

In the race for the thickest soles, Nike is now going one better and launching the brand's most cushioned shoe: the Vomero Premium. The fact that it breaks the rules of World Athletics seems intentional.

Optically, they look more like moon boots than running shoes: the Nike Vomero Premium. With a maximum sole height of 55 millimetres and two air cushions, they look like they've come straight out of a cartoonist's pen. The shoes with mega cushioning have a drop of ten millimetres.

Inspired by the anti-gravity treadmills used by elite athletes for their recovery runs, the Vomero Premium are designed to make running gentler and more comfortable. Kenyan triple Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon wore the shoes in her preparation for her attempt to break the four-minute barrier for the mile, she said at the shoe's launch. «Moonshot» is what Nike called the sub-four-minute project.

The shoe is illegal in competitions

Despite all the references to weightlessness - the shoe doesn't have it. With a weight of 351 grammes for men's shoes and 278 grammes for the women's model, it seems to be more grounded - even if the cushioning and air cushions promise maximum bounce.

You won't achieve exorbitant racing results with the Vomero Premium either. Due to the sole height of 55 millimetres, it is not approved for competitions. The international athletics federation, World Athletics, stipulates a maximum sole height of 40 millimetres. And the Vomero Premium is a hefty 15 millimetres higher than this.

Nike has printed the statement «Not Approved by World Athletics» on the heel of at least the first models. Quite well-behaved? - No, rather cheeky. After all, Nike developed the shoe specifically for recovery runs and not for races. And due to the lack of a carbon plate, no serious athlete would probably think of wearing these heavy trainers in a competition anyway.

However, the ironic allusion to World Athletics is no coincidence. After all, it was Nike's record-breaking Vaporfly super shoe that motivated the federation to regulate sole thickness in 2020.

The trend towards maximum cushioning reaches new heights

The Vomero Premium may be Nike's thickest shoe, but it can be even thicker. Last year, Puma made a splash with its «Fast RB Nitro Elite with a sole height of 58 millimetres.

Other contenders in the competition for the shoe with maximum cushioning are the Adidas Adizero Prime X2.0 Strung with a stack height of 50 millimetres and theHoka Skyward X with 48 millimetres

Not quite as extreme as the Vomero Premium: the Vomero Plus

As comfortable as the maximally cushioned shoe sounds, it is probably not suitable for everyone. Due to its high weight, it seems more suitable for short distances. And if your ankles are unstable, its height could increase the risk of twisting your ankle. In addition, the price for a pure recovery shoe seems high to me, but this may vary depending on your individual running level, workload and priorities.

If you are looking for a shoe that is not quite as bouncy and extreme, you might be interested in the Nike Vomero Plus, which is also new. It has a sole height of 45 millimetres and should also be suitable for relaxed runs. However, it does not have built-in air cushions.

The Vomero Premium is already available in the USA, with a global market launch scheduled for 16 October 2025.

Header image: Nike

