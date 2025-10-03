News + Trends 8 0

Sneakers instead of sandals: Birkenstock shows a new side

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 3.10.2025

The German cult brand Birkenstock actually stands for sandals. Now, with the help of designer Thibo Denis, the German company is making inroads into the sneaker market.

Birkenstock and trainers - two terms that hardly anyone mentions in the same breath. That could change in the future. The cult German brand, which is best known for its sandals, has just launched three new sneaker models on the market.

They are part of «Ensemble 1774», a new project under Birkenstock's luxury line «1774». The idea is for external designers to bring new perspectives to the traditional company. To kick off «Ensemble 1774», Birkenstock has brought French designer Thibo Denis onto the team. The shoe designer works mainly in the background, has worked for Dior for a long time and now works for Louis Vuitton. Denis has designed three completely new unisex silhouettes for Birkenstock.

The Birkenstock 1774 Görlitz, designed by Thibo Denis.

The line-up in detail

The «Strödt» is the most inconspicuous shoe in the line-up. The minimalist sneaker is neither bulky nor delicate and is completely monochrome. All the more striking is the «Görlitz», which looks like a caricature of a noughties skate shoe. Everything about the sneaker is exaggeratedly chunky: the sole, the laces, the tongue. The «Uerzell» also joins the collection as a hybrid. The slip-on shoe looks like a «Boston» that has mutated into a sneaker.

The Strödt is available in lime green, black and white.

Source: Birkenstock/Mathieu Rainaud The Görlitz is available in rust brown, olive green and black.

The Uerzell is available in chocolate brown, taupe and lime green.

It was important to Denis that his designs are still clearly labelled with the Birkenstock identity despite innovation. He explains to Highsnobiety: «For me, my love of Birkenstock was strongly linked to the toe box and the shape». The toebox of his sneaker models is clearly inspired by the wide, bevelled front section of the «Boston» mule.

The shape of the Uerzell is reminiscent of the Birkenstock «Boston».

Denis also incorporated typical trademarks such as the cork footbed and the black outsole into his designs. Both the «Strödt» and the «Görlitz» also have side straps - a nod to the brand's cult sandals.

Luxury line at a luxury price

If you want to help yourself to the collection from the «1774» luxury line, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets. The «Uerzell» costs 280 francs, the «Strödt» 465 francs and the «Görlitz» 530 francs.

The Strödt model in black.

Birkenstock already produces trainers - even at more affordable prices - but these have not been the brand's focus until now. In its collaboration with Thibo Denis, the company is now taking a bolder approach: street style-orientated and experimental. The new direction could help Birkenstock to position itself more prominently in the sneaker scene.

