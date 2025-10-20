News + Trends 1 0

Gregario is named "Best New Builder" at Bespoked 2025

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 21.10.2025

The Italian bike tech company Gregario was voted best new manufacturer at this year's Bespoked in Dresden. The expert jury thus honoured a young company that is the first manufacturer to produce a customised monocoque frame.

Patented mould tool with variable geometry

According to the press release, the decisive factors for the jury were the uniqueness, technical quality and innovative vision of Gregario's project. And further: «With the VERA AR model presented at the trade fair, the young bike tech company from Piedmont presented the result of over three years of development and research: the first complete monocoque frame that can be customised to measure.»

With this integral customisation, the bike frame is designed around the contact points between rider and bike, which makes it possible to adjust angles and lengths with millimetre precision. Another feature that impressed the jury was the patented moulding tool technology with variable geometry developed by Gregario. The jury wrote: «'It enables the production of a true monocoque frame without compromise and without joints.»

This revolutionary approach to the previous manufacturing process of a carbon bicycle frame «» allows:

the complete customisation of the frame to the cyclist's riding position and style

reduction of industrial waste and therefore a lower environmental impact

consistent structural quality, as no joints are required

The complete bike is available at an entry-level price starting at 12,300 euros.

Gregario is an Italian start-up based in Mondovi (Piedmont), which was founded in 2019 by engineers Salvatore Botrugno and Paolo Baldissera.

Header image: Gregario

