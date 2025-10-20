Gregario is named "Best New Builder" at Bespoked 2025

News + Trends
by Pia Seidel
The Italian bike tech company Gregario was voted best new manufacturer at this year's Bespoked in Dresden. The expert jury thus honoured a young company that is the first manufacturer to produce a customised monocoque frame.
According to the press release, the decisive factors for the jury were the uniqueness, technical quality and innovative vision of Gregario's project. And further: «With the VERA AR model presented at the trade fair, the young bike tech company from Piedmont presented the result of over three years of development and research: the first complete monocoque frame that can be customised to measure.»
With this integral customisation, the bike frame is designed around the contact points between rider and bike, which makes it possible to adjust angles and lengths with millimetre precision. Another feature that impressed the jury was the patented moulding tool technology with variable geometry developed by Gregario. The jury wrote: «'It enables the production of a true monocoque frame without compromise and without joints.»
This revolutionary approach to the previous manufacturing process of a carbon bicycle frame «» allows:
The complete bike is available at an entry-level price starting at 12,300 euros.
Gregario is an Italian start-up based in Mondovi (Piedmont), which was founded in 2019 by engineers Salvatore Botrugno and Paolo Baldissera.
The jury writes: «Among dozens of independent manufacturers from all over the world, a jury of industry experts, including the renowned BikeRumor website, chose Gregario as the best new manufacturer.
According to the press release, customers can follow the entire process step by step from sizing, i.e. determining the frame dimensions based on the respective body mass. Either with the customer's bike fitter or via the web app «Digital Sizing by Gregario». The result is a «customised high-tech frame with the quality and flexibility of the best Italian craftsmanship tradition, which can compete with industrial monocoques», the jury writes in its statement.