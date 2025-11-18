News + Trends 4 0

Lazer presents the Impala KinetiCore with DualCore technology

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 19.11.2025

The Belgian brand Lazer is launching a "new era of mountain bike protection" and is announcing the market launch of the Impala KinetiCore. According to the manufacturer, the new model features DualCore technology.

Building on over a decade of research and the success of Lazer's award-winning KinetiCore technology, DualCore offers even more comprehensive protection with a two-layer EPS construction, according to the manufacturer. The soft, low-density inner layer provides even better protection against rotational forces, while the harder, high-density outer layer absorbs direct impacts. Together, they would form a uniform structure designed for safety and comfort on every ride.

«DualCore is the next generation of impact management», explains Peter Duynslaeger, General Manager at Lazer. «By integrating two EPS densities into a single helmet design, we have created a smarter, lighter and safer system that provides superior protection where cyclists need it most.»

Big impact thanks to small polystyrene cones: the KinetiCore technology from Lazer, here in the Jackal Kc.

Source: Manuel Wenk

You can find my assessment of the two Lazer helmets with KinetiCore (still without DualCore technology) that I've tested so far here and here.

Controlled crumple zones

According to Lazer, the Impala KinetiCore continues the «tradition of innovation and offers integrated rotational impact protection through controlled crumple zones.» These zones strategically «» deform under pressure to redirect forces away from the head. This results in a helmet that is both lighter and stronger while improving ventilation and reducing plastic consumption, the manufacturer continues.

The new MTB helmet was developed in collaboration with professional mountain biker Jono Jones, whose extensive testing and feedback played a crucial role in shaping the final design, according to Lazer.

«It was a great collaboration with Lazer on this project», says Jones. «I put the Impala KinetiCore through its paces on all types of terrain, and it delivered every time.

The mounting system for action cameras integrated into the helmet.

Source: Lazer Sport

An integrated camera mounting system is seamlessly built into the design of the helmet, with a cut-out at the top of the helmet ensuring that the rider always gets the «perfect shot.» According to Lazer, it is also designed so that the mount releases in the event of an impact to reduce rotational forces in the event of an accident.

Recco rescue

According to the manufacturer, riders can also rely on the integrated Recco rescue reflector, which can be used by rescue services to locate them without batteries or activation. The adjustable, flexible headband is designed to ensure a precise, individual fit, while the optimised ventilation ensures lasting comfort, regardless of the weather and terrain.

Five of the eight available colours of the Impala KinetiCore with DualCore technology.

Source: Lazer Sport

Other features

Sizes: S/M/L

Weight: 370 grammes for helmet in size M

Colours: Matte Coral Peach, Matte Black, Matte Black Red, Matte Mahogany, Matte Space Blue, Matte White Mint, Matte Dark Green Mint, Full White

Universal holder included in the scope of delivery

Price: CHF 200.--

The new Impala KinetiCore with DualCore technology is scheduled for market launch in February 2026 at the earliest. In the meantime, our colleagues are constantly working on expanding the range for bike fans. You can already find all currently available bike helmets, including those from Lazer, here.

Header image: Lazer Sport

