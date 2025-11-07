Scott presents the Fastlane, a new e-road bike

News + Trends
Gregario is named "Best New Builder" at Bespoked 2025
by Patrick Bardelli
With the new Fastlane, Scott is launching an electric racing bike with "sporty performance and discreet support". It was developed for riders who want a natural riding experience with an extra boost on climbs.
The Fastlane is designed to «bring the lightness of a classic racing bike to the world of e-road bikes». Scott writes this in a press release. The premium model weighs just under ten kilograms. According to the manufacturer, the drive delivers up to 40 Nm of torque and should provide even, harmonious support.
Scott writes further: «The motor works almost silently and reacts sensitively to the riding style - the support feels natural, like a light tailwind that kicks in exactly when it is needed. On flat terrain, the Fastlane accelerates up to 25 km/h before the drive is seamlessly deactivated. The result is a fluid, authentic racing bike feeling without any noticeable resistance.»
According to Scott, the Fastlane is visually restrained - the official photos confirm this. The slim downtube battery and the drive unit integrated into the bottom bracket would blend seamlessly into the design, so that the bike would hardly be recognisable as an e-bike at first glance. The controls and displays are discreetly positioned: «The handlebar end display provides information on the battery status and support mode, while the buttons for changing modes sit unobtrusively on the bar ends.»
All systems - from the lights to the gears - are connected to the main battery. This reduces cables, simplifies charging and ensures a tidy overall appearance.
According to the communication, the three support modes - Eco, Mid and High - can be changed while riding using the controls on the handlebars without changing position. The ANT+ interface enables connection to common bike computers to keep an eye on riding data and battery status at all times.
The 290 Wh battery installed in the frame should be fully charged in three hours. For longer tours, a 160 Wh range extender is also available, which is similar in shape and weight to a water bottle and can be inserted without tools.
The Fastlane series comprises three models - all based on the same carbon frame and drive:
All variants have an integrated rear light, 34 mm Schwalbe tyres and are prepared for the Range Extender.
From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.
