Android 15: Samsung to bring One UI 7 to more smartphones from April

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 18.3.2025

Samsung has taken its time with the update to Android 15. However, smartphones and tablets that are one and two years old will receive the update, including new AI functions, from 7 April.

Samsung's One UI 7 user interface with new AI functions and Android 15 is currently only available for the Galaxy S25 series. This will change from 7 April 2025, when the top smartphones and tablets from 2024 and 2023 will receive software updates and catch up with this year's models in terms of the range of Galaxy AI functions. The Korean company has announced this.

Samsung to supply the top devices of 2023 and 2024

The update to Android 15 and One UI 7 will be available from 7 April. However, Samsung points out that the rollout may take several weeks depending on the country and model. The manufacturer mentions the following devices by name:

Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus and S9 Ultra

The list is not yet complete.

General new features of Android 15 and AI tools from Galaxy AI

Among the new features of Android 15 are increased theft protection, confidential profiles, a new design for volume controls and a taskbar that can be pinned to tablets.

Galaxy AI innovations include Google's Gemini as a pre-installed AI assistant integrated into the system. However, other tools such as the Now Bar, AI Select or the Audio Eraser only partially convinced me.

The audio eraser and natural language search in the settings are only available for devices from 2024, however. According to Samsung, older smartphones and tablets do not have enough power for this.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

