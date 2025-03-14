News + Trends 5 0

Another fashion house that wants to get in on the beauty game ...

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 14.3.2025

Louis Vuitton wants to conquer the make-up market. And it wants to do so this year. To achieve this, the fashion house is bringing a beauty icon on board.

Gucci, Prada and Rabanne have shown the way. Now a French fashion house wants to follow suit: Louis Vuitton, currently the most valuable luxury brand in the world, is set to launch colour cosmetics. Its beauty portfolio currently only includes fragrances. This is set to change with "La Beauté Louis Vuitton".

LV has brought in top-class support for this: the creative director is none other than "the mother of make-up" Lady Pat McGrath. And not by chance. The star make-up artist with the British title of honour worked backstage for Louis Vuitton for 20 years and played a key role in shaping the looks on the catwalks. In 2015, Pat McGrath founded her own high-end beauty label "Pat McGrath Labs".

The British make-up artist Patricia Ann McGrath takes over the creative direction.

Source: Instagram @louisvuitton Will this be eyeshadow? Louis Vuitton is giving little away for now.

Source: Instagram @louisvuitton

Unfortunately, there is no first look at the collection yet. However, 55 lipsticks, 10 lip balms and 8 eyeshadow palettes are to make the start. It can be assumed that Louis Vuitton - as is usual in the prestige sector - will play it safe: classic shades such as red for the lips and earthy, delicately pigmented tones for the eyes. Would La Beauté Louis Vuitton be filling a gap in the market? Probably not.

Whether basic or surprisingly experimental, we will have to be patient until autumn until the products go on sale, according to Trendmood.

Header image: Instagram @louisvuitton

I like this article! 5 people like this article







