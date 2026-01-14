News + Trends 26 12

Apple competes with Adobe: Apple Creator Studio unveiled

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 14.1.2026

Apple Creator Studio combines software for music production, video and image editing. The creative package is available as a plan.

Apple packs several creative apps into a subscription model. Previously, these were only available as one-off purchases, including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro. For 12 francs (13 euros) a month, you now get a whole load of creative tools and possibilities at your fingertips.

Apple has added various functions to its software. The devices must fulfil certain requirements for these, as some of them require Apple Intelligence AI.

With the new subscription model, Apple is launching an affordable alternative for Adobe's creative programmes - at least for Apple users. Here is an overview of the new features from 28 January 2026.

Final Cut Pro: video editing with new AI gadgetry

The video editing software Final Cut Pro is to be provided with new updates. For example, Apple is expanding the AI tools for English-language audio tracks. You can now search through transcripts using a search bar to filter out perfect excerpts from hours of material. This is efficient when editing interviews or video podcasts. You can even search for specific objects or actions in the video footage.

Final Cut Pro now lets you search through transcripts.

Source: Apple

Thanks to a new beat recognition feature, cutting videos to a certain rhythm of music should be faster. The iPad version also includes new functions for montages. Thanks to AI, you should be able to generate portrait format videos from raw material - ideal for social media content.

Logic Pro: music software with new synth player

Apple is adding an AI player for electronic music to its Logic Pro music software and calling it Synth Player. It was developed by Apple's own sound design team. With the keyboard player for electronic music, you can create new parts for your piece of music or a snippet of your own ideas at the touch of a button. The player should be easy to use.

Thanks to the Chord ID tool, your audio recordings undergo AI-based chord recognition, which is then transcribed. No more tedious manual transcription. In addition, thanks to the written chords, it should be possible to quickly experiment with your own pieces of music and create different styles and genres.

Logic Pro now has an AI player for electronic music.

Source: Apple

There are also new possibilities for Logic Pro on the iPad. For example with Quick Swipe Comping. A tool for singers and producers that allows you to combine the best parts from several recording runs (takes) into a melodious overall performance.

Pixelmator Pro: Image editing new on the iPad

Pixelmator Pro offers a practical solution for image editing, graphic design and painting, which has now been optimised for the iPad for the first time. This version is specially tailored to touch operation and the Apple Pencil. Pixelmator Pro is designed to be efficient and easy to use on the iPad thanks to the Apple chip.

You will find complete layer management in the software. This allows you to create designs with various elements such as images, shapes, text and video. Pixelmator Pro also includes a practical warping tool, intelligent selection tools and vector masks. Thanks to Super Resolution, you should be able to easily upscale images.

The layer management in Pixelmator Pro helps you create new designs.

Source: Apple

The functions of the Apple Pencil Pro are fully supported. This includes the hover function and rotating the pen. Together with a range of pressure-sensitive brushes, you can paint and draw directly in the programme.

Motion: Animation in 2D and 3D

Motion is also included in Creator Studio. With this animation tool, you can create both 2D and 3D effects. Apple also provides intelligent functions here, such as the magnetic mask, which isolates and tracks people and objects. This eliminates the need for green screens.

Mainstage: Rock the stage live

While Logic Pro is designed for recording and producing in the studio, Apple has designed Mainstage for live performances. You can use the same instruments and effects as with Logic Pro. Once you have created a great piece in the studio, you can then play it one-to-one with Mainstage on your laptop without any other studio equipment.

Mainstage can also be used in combination with MIDI keyboards, foot pedals and guitar interfaces, and Mainstage also has functions for vocals: apply effects such as reverb, echo and pitch corrections to your voice in real time.

Office tools Keynote, Pages and Numbers with new content

Keynote, Pages, Numbers and Freefrom will remain free of charge. However, they will receive a few premium functions in the plan. There are premium templates and a content hub with curated photos, graphics and illustrations. Image creation and editing with prompts is also included. Apple uses the generative models from OpenAI for this.

The Numbers spreadsheet has been given an AI-supported option for using formulas and tables. Keynote is Apple's software for creating presentations. Although a new tool is only available in the beta version, it should help to generate initial drafts for a presentation - also with the help of text. The AI should also spit out presentation notes from existing slides.

Price and availability: plan or individual purchase

According to Apple, there is a one-month free trial period for the new plan. If you buy a new Mac or iPad, you get three months for free. Keynote, Pages, Numbers and Freeform remain free, but with limited functions compared to the plan.

Apple Creator Studio will be available in the App Store from 28 January 2026 and will cost 12 francs (13 euros) per month or 120 francs (130 euros) per year. Students and teachers can get the plan for 3 francs/euro per month or 30 francs/euro per year. This includes:

Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro for Mac and iPad

Motion, Compressor and Mainstage on the Mac

Intelligent functions and premium content for Keynote, Pages and Numbers

Freeform for iPhone, iPad and Mac at a later date

One-off purchases are still possible and are more worthwhile depending on the use case:

Final Cut Pro (250 Fr. / 390 Euro)

Logic Pro (180 Fr. / 230 Euro)

Pixelmator Pro (40 Fr. / 60 Euro)

Motion (40 Fr. / 60 Euro)

Compressor (40 Fr. / 60 Euro)

Mainstage (25 Fr. / 35 Euro)

Header image: Apple

I like this article! 26 people like this article







