Samuel Buchmann
Apple launches service programme for faulty M2 Mac Minis

16.6.2025
Translation: machine translated

If your Mac Mini can no longer be switched on, it could be due to an officially known fault with the power supply. Apple will repair affected devices free of charge for three years.

« A very small percentage» of Mac Mini (2023) with M2 chip may according to Apple experience a problem with the power supply. This means that the computer can no longer be switched on. Mac Minis produced between 16 June 2024 and 23 November 2024 are affected - shortly before the model with the M4 chip was released.

Apple has announced that it will repair faulty devices for up to three years after the date of purchase. If your M2 Mac Mini no longer starts, you can check here by serial number whether your device is eligible for the worldwide service programme. If so, Apple or an authorised service partner will take care of the problem free of charge.

You can find the complete list of all active Apple service programmes here. Including one for the camera of the iPhone 14 Plus.

