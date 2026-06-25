Apple raises prices for Macs and iPads

Apple MacBook Neo – 2026
13", 256 GB, 8 GB, CH, Apple A18 Pro
The memory crisis has now reached Apple too. Prices for computers, tablets and home products are rising by an average of 20 per cent. The iPhone remains unaffected for the time being.
Apple is increasing the prices of numerous Macs, iPads and accessories with immediate effect. The manufacturer has raised prices – in some cases significantly – on its own online store. The company is responding to a sharp rise in the cost of memory chips and SSDs, which have become scarce and expensive due to the global AI boom.
The price rises affect Macs, iPads, Home devices and Vision Pro. The iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods are unaffected for the time being. The specific price increases in US dollars (for the base models in each case):
The price increases apply worldwide; local prices vary depending on the market, taxes and exchange rates. In Switzerland, the percentage increases are similar to those in the USA. The MacBook Neo, for example, now costs 679 francs instead of the previous 579 francs. Whilst retailers (such as Digitec Galaxus) may still be able to offer old stock at lower prices in the short term, the higher prices are likely to take effect across the board in the medium term.
Apple MacBook Neo – 2026
13", 256 GB, 8 GB, CH, Apple A18 Pro
Apple Mac Mini - 2024
512 GB, 24 GB, M4 Pro, Apple M4 Pro 16-Core
Apple iPad Air 11 2025
WLAN only, 11", 128 GB, Space Grey
CEO Tim Cook had already announced the move on 17 June in a interview with the «Wall Street Journal». He attributes the price rise to an «exceptional increase in component prices». The company had initially shielded its customers from these costs, but is now reaching its limits.
The background to this is a massive shortage of DRAM and flash memory. Manufacturers are currently prioritising lucrative orders for AI data centres. These centres require enormous amounts of RAM and SSD capacity for the training and operation of large models. Prices for certain memory chips have multiplied within a year.
It was becoming apparent that Apple would also be affected at some point: the base configuration of the Mac mini had already disappeared from the range back in May. Delivery times also increased for many configurations. The MacBook Neo was also in short supply at times.
For Apple, a price increase in the middle of a product cycle is highly unusual. As a rule, Cupertino only raises prices when launching new products, linking the increase to technological progress. The iPhone is likely to be the exception solely because the new model is due to be released in September. By then at the latest, Apple’s smartphone is also likely to become more expensive. Taking the price rises for similarly expensive iPads as a reference, an increase of 200 US dollars is to be expected.
The new CEO, John Ternus, will therefore begin his tenure in September under difficult conditions. He will have to navigate more than ever before between premium positioning, margin pressure and the economic fallout from the AI boom. How high a price the market will still accept is set to become the key strategic question for the next product cycles.
My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.
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