Apple TV+ confirms fourth season of "Ted Lasso"

After months of uncertainty, official confirmation: "Ted Lasso" will continue. The series is opening a new chapter - with women's football as the central topic.

The hit series "Ted Lasso" will officially continue with a fourth season. This was recently confirmed by Apple TV+ after months of speculation about a possible return. Jason Sudeikis will once again take on the role of the charismatic and optimistic trainer Ted Lasso and will also act as executive producer. An exact start date for the new season has not yet been set. However, production is expected to begin in the coming months.

What is the series «Ted Lasso» about? «Ted Lasso» tells the story of an American football coach who is unexpectedly hired as the coach of an English football team, AFC Richmond. Despite his initial ignorance of football, Ted wins the hearts of the players and fans with his unwavering optimism and unconventional methods.

New direction for season 4

One of the biggest surprises of the announcement is that "Ted Lasso" will have a new focus in the fourth season: Ted will coach a women's football team. In this way, he could return to AFC Richmond.

Spoiler alert: At the end of season three, Keeley (Juno Temple) suggested to team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) that she build a women's team for AFC Richmond. The decision marks a fresh, creative direction for the series, which has so far followed the American coach's journey with fictional English football club AFC Richmond.

The return of other main cast members including Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) and Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) is yet to be officially confirmed. However, Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) remain involved as executive producers. This indicates a possible involvement of their characters. Goldstein will also continue to be part of the series' writing team.

Review: How season 3 ended

The end of the third season of "Ted Lasso" brought with it numerous emotional and landmark developments for the characters.

Ted Lasso decided to return to the USA after three years in England to be closer to his son Henry. Roy Kent then took on the role of team manager, having previously proved himself as an assistant coach under Lasso. He was then supported by Nathan Shelley, who had returned to the club. Coach Beard remained at Richmond, but left the club as coach and married his girlfriend Jane.

Will Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple return to the series and might we see the AFC Richmond women's team?

Rebecca Welton decided not to sell the club and instead continue as owner. However, she did sell 49 per cent of the shares to season ticket holders and Richmond residents to increase community involvement. Her friend Keeley Jones continued to run her own PR agency after suffering career setbacks in the interim.

I'm curious to see what developments will be taken up in the fourth season. The series and especially the main character Lasso thrived on the interaction between the great cast.

Critical and commercial success

"Ted Lasso" is one of the most successful series on Apple TV+. Since its premiere in 2020, the series has won several prestigious awards, including 13 Emmy Awards. The script, the humorous yet emotional storytelling and Jason Sudeikis' charismatic portrayal of the title character were particularly praised.

