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Apple's new RAW development drastically reduces noise

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 11.6.2026

A new version of Apple's "Core Image RAW Processing" brings significant advances in the processing of RAW photos. Regardless of whether they come from the iPhone or other cameras.

Away from the keynote spotlight, Apple is presenting an exciting innovation in the field of photography at WWDC: a new RAW development should ensure better image quality when processing photos and videos across all platforms. This will be noticeable on the iPhone when you take photos in RAW mode. But also in the Photos app on the Mac, in the Finder preview, in Pixelmator Pro and other programmes that use the engine.

Version 9 of Apple's «Core Image RAW Processing» and the associated «CIRAWFilter API» will be rolled out in September with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and visionOS 27. According to Apple, the new pipeline significantly improves image sharpness, colours and noise reduction. The latter through new machine learning algorithms that combine demosaicing and denoising in the same step. This dramatically improves the final results, especially when there is a lot of image noise.

This helps photos from small smartphone sensors in particular - but not only: the Core Image RAW Pipeline also supports RAW files from other cameras. Apple currently speaks of 784 different models. However, new cameras have been added relatively slowly in the past. Old photos can also be redeveloped with Core Image RAW 9.

The last version of Core Image RAW dates back to 2017.

Source: Screenshot YouTube / Apple

It is unclear whether the advances will also affect iPhone photos that are not taken in RAW format. These use their own imaging pipeline. It is quite possible that the new algorithms from Core Image RAW Processing will also be used there. There is no official information on this yet. However, WWDC would not be the right time for this, but rather the iPhone launch in September. Apple usually also presents improvements to the imaging pipeline there as part of the camera.

Header image: Screenshot YouTube / Apple

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