Arcteryx presents super-light, robust backpack for alpine adventures

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 16.5.2025

Unfortunately, when it comes to outdoor equipment, very light often also means very easily broken. The Canadian brand Arcteryx has now introduced a 30-litre rucksack that sets new standards in terms of weight and is still very durable.

Every gram counts on the mountain. At the same time, the equipment should be extremely robust, because any failures can be problematic on outdoor adventures. Arcteryx has now presented an alpine rucksack that breaks weight records and is also designed to be tear-resistant and durable.

The new Alpha SL weighs 428 grams with a capacity of 30 litres. If you use it without the removable hip belt and compression straps, it weighs just 316 grams. That's just half the weight of its predecessor, the Alpha FL.

High-tech material brings weight savings

According to the manufacturer, the weight reduction has been achieved thanks to a new material, the Aluula Graflyte, a fabric based on the high-tech material Dyneema. The backpack shell consists of three laminated layers. This makes it particularly abrasion and water resistant, Arcteryx writes in a press release. The backpack is also recyclable.

The material consists of three laminated layers and is therefore said to be particularly water and tear resistant.

Source: Arcteryx

In the Alpha SL, seams and transitions have been welded instead of sewn wherever possible. According to the manufacturer, this ensures a smooth surface that offers hardly any points of attack for tears or other weak points. If the rucksack does get a hole, it can be repaired with the help of self-adhesive patches, Arcteryx writes. The patches should be available in autumn.

Made for climbing, but also useful in everyday life

Despite its low weight and slim shape, the rucksack is not an absolute minimalist. It has a fixed back panel that gives the rucksack structure. The shoulder straps are lightly padded and the hip belt is detachable

The large main compartment can be closed with a drawstring and mini lid.

Source: Arcteryx

In addition to the main compartment with drawstring fastening, there is a separate pocket for small items on the inside. There is a small pocket on the outside for keys and things you want to have quickly to hand. There are two separate holders for ice tools. You can attach ropes, mats or your jacket to the outside of the rucksack with straps.

A Recco reflector is integrated into the rucksack for possible emergency situations on the mountain.

Although the features are designed for mountain adventures, the rucksack can also be used for everyday life and other outdoor activities.

We do not yet have the backpack in our range. Until then, you are welcome to browse through our other Arcteryx products.

Header image: Arcteryx

