Aristocats and Co.: Tonies have announced these new audio figures

Anne Fischer Translation: machine translated 21.3.2025

Tonies brings new audio figures into the nursery - including Aristocats, environmentalists and Pippi Longstocking.

And just when you think there are already every conceivable Tonie in the world, the audio box manufacturer comes around the corner with the following announcement: Marie from Aristocats is moving to the Toniebox in April. Probably none of the cats from the 1970 cult film has achieved such fame as Marie with her pink bow: elegant like her mother, spoilt, self-confident and yet lovable. There are already numerous cuddly toys, books, dresses, pens, umbrellas and the like decorated with her, but there hasn't been a Tonie yet.

This will now be released on 9 April and is recommended for children aged four and over. It tells the story of the Aristocats, set in Paris: The fine cat lady Duchesse and the wild street cat O'Malley fall in love. Before he knows it, he has to rescue Duchesse and her three kittens from the money-hungry butler Edgar. But his friends from the cat jazz band rush to the rescue. The Tonie is part of the "Disney Classics" series.

A sea turtle saves the world

The "Green Team" series is also growing: After the red panda now comes Bobby the turtle, who wants to help her underwater friends in Corsica, South America and Canada. The adventure story is designed to teach children how to protect the environment. According to Tonies, complex issues such as climate change and associated weather phenomena are explained in a child-friendly way. The audio figure is recommended for ages four and up and has a running time of around 64 minutes.

Available soon as a Tonie: Bobby the sea turtle.

Source: Tonies GmbH

Radio play rocket

In the story "Toto and the Man in the Moon", Toto and Mimi travel to the moon every night in a rocket. There they not only meet the man in the moon, but also his wife Belatrix, firefly Glow and the all-seeing telescope, which helps them to travel to other times and exciting places. The man in the moon can answer almost all their questions and the two friends learn amazing things - such as how to behave in thunder and lightning or why it feels good to make up after an argument. The audio figure contains a total of ten bedtime stories and two songs by Sasha for children aged four and over.

Robin Hood

Another well-known hero comes to the Toniebox: Robin Hood, fighter against injustice and the despotism of the rich and powerful. The figure features four stories from the ZDF TV series of the same name. In them, ten-year-old Robin repeatedly outwits the young Prince John and his nasty gang, who oppress the people of Sherwood Forest with mean tricks. The Tonie is recommended for ages five and up and has a running time of 55 minutes.

A challenge for Bibi and Tina

Bibi and Tina face a challenge on their horse farm: hay has become scarce due to poor harvests. Fortunately, Martinshof still has enough in stock. But word gets around. Now neighbours are asking for hay, which is actually needed for the Martinshof animals. Fortunately, Bibi and Tina have an idea. The Tonie is recommended for ages five and up and runs for 44 minutes.

For the 80th birthday of Astrid Lindgren

Fans of Pippi Longstocking will be delighted: to mark the 80th birthday of her creator Astrid Lindgren, the original stories from the first volume are now available as an audio story on the box set. If you're thinking "Wait a minute, hasn't this been done before?": Instead of the classic audiobook, i.e. a story read by just one person, it's now a radio play, i.e. a production with different voices, music and sounds. The popular Pippi Longstocking song is also new. But the story remains the same.

Now a lively audio play instead of an audio book: the new Pippi Longstocking soundtrack.

Source: Tonies GmbH

Header image: Tonies GmbH

