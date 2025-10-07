News + Trends 1 0

Arouses and quenches my interest at the same time: Shark's water-based "FacialPro Glow"

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 8.10.2025

Looks a bit like a lint shaver, but is the ultimate for your face. At least that's what Shark says. The concept of the new "FacialPro Glow" is definitely interesting and extremely expensive.

This facial treatment fits in the palm of your hand. No appointment with a professional necessary. This is how the Shark brand advertises its beauty innovation, which is designed to help you achieve radiant skin in the comfort of your own home. A promise that I have not heard for the first time in the context of such gadgets. Nevertheless, Shark's «FacialPro Glow» stands out from the crowd, at least conceptually, because: It feels like it has more functions than a Swiss army knife.

What should the «FacialPro Glow» be able to do?

The idea behind the «FacialPro Glow»: An all-round treatment that rivals a professional spa treatment. Everything combined in one handy device. In practice, it looks something like this:

Step 1: You place the curved DePuffi attachment (the name made me smile) on the small handpiece. Reminiscent of a Gua Sha stone, it heats the skin using six temperature settings and is supposed to help loosen dirt from your skin.

The DePuffi attachment in a warming setting.

Source: Shark Beauty

Step 2: Now it's time to use the «Derm Detox» gel. A chemical peeling from a suspiciously tiny tube (20 millilitres) that is enriched with the fruit acids AHA and BHA. Leave on for three minutes while you prepare the device for the next step.

Step 3: Change the attachment! Now everything that has come loose on your face due to the heat and exfoliation should be removed. To do this, replace the DePuffi attachment with the extraction attachment. Fill the water tank, attach one of four possible suction nubs (there are two normal and two soft variants to choose from) and run it over your face for three minutes. The used water ends up in the second tank.

Step 4: Now add some of the fancy-sounding «Hydro Infuse BHA Hydrator» (80 millilitres are included in the tube) to the clean water tank and repeat the procedure for a further three minutes. This should provide your skin with plenty of moisture

Step 5: Back to the first DePuffi attachment for a final massage. This time, use the cooling mode to relieve swelling. Incidentally, you can store all the accessories in a round box, which also serves as a charging station for the device.

I get a little dizzy with so many steps. Nevertheless, I am sceptically curious.

Of course, the video above doesn't mention that you also need to clean the tool and regularly buy the two small care products. With just under ten minutes per application and a steep price of 399 US dollars, it doesn't stop there after the purchase. The entire set - available in blue, purple or black - is already available in the USA. It is not yet clear whether it will also be available in our range.

Header image: Shark Beauty

